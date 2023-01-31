Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
CNBC
AMD shares rise on fourth-quarter earnings beat
CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on AMD's earnings report. Virtus' Joe Terranova, Veritas’ Greg Branch and Wealth Enhancement’s Aya Yoshioka react to the report.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in February
Abbott Laboratories is a diversified healthcare conglomerate with a 51-year track record of consecutive annual dividend raises. CVS Health is now a private insurance provider that is increasingly capable of providing the healthcare benefits it also gets paid to manage. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
As the Nasdaq Falls, These 2 Hot Stocks Are Up 10%-Plus Monday
The Nasdaq finally lost ground Monday after a big previous week. SoFi Technologies expects to turn profitable by late this year. Alliance Resource Partners sees good times for the coal market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Trading Higher After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results, issued strong guidance, and raised its dividend. What Happened: Gilead said fourth-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $7.39 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The...
Payments firm PayPal to lay off 7% of its workforce to cut costs
Jan 31 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) said on Tuesday it is planning to cut 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest in a list of fintech firms to be hit by the economic slowdown.
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
GM quarterly profit jumps 16% as sales rebound late in 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Rising factory output led to strong U.S. sales at the end of last year, pushing General Motors' fourth-quarter net income up 16% over the same period a year ago.The Detroit automaker made $1.99 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $2.12 per share, easily beating Wall Street per-share projections for $1.69, according to a poll of industry analysts by FactSet.Quarterly revenue rose 28% to $43.1 billion, the company said, also beating estimates for $39.96 billion.Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 4.6% before the opening bell Tuesday.GM made record pretax income of $14.47 billion, the high end...
US Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Raises Key Overnight Interest Rate; Nasdaq Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, following the release of interest rate decision. The Dow traded up 0.05% to 34,104.56 while the NASDAQ rose 1.58% to 11,767.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.83% to 4,110.42. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
First Internet Bank Exits Consumer Mortgage Business
Bank will close channel in Q1 of 2023; commercial construction & land development business will not be affected. First Internet Bancorp (FIB), parent of First Internet Bank, recently announced that it will exit its consumer mortgage business during the first quarter of 2023. The bank made the announcement when it...
Motley Fool
Why Ally Financial Stock Gained 32.9% in January
It posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat estimates and had solid full-year results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
Facebook parent Meta soars 19% after Mark Zuckerberg promises 'year of efficiency' cost cuts and a $40 billion share buyback
Facebook parent Meta's stock jumped almost 19% in premarket trading Thursday after its Q4 earnings report. The tech giant missed on some earnings targets and said it would buy back $40 billion in shares. Its CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged cost cuts in a "year of efficiency", a sign of more...
PayPal shares rise after announcing 2,000 job cuts
PayPal Holdings said Tuesday it is planning to cut 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest fintech firm to blame mass layoffs on the economic slowdown. The payments firm also joins Big Tech firms and Wall Street titans, which are executing layoffs across corporate America as companies look to rein in costs to ride out the downturn. PayPal’s move to keep a tight lid on costs comes against the backdrop of decades-high inflation hitting the purchasing power of consumers who also have to contend with the threat of a looming recession. “While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and...
NASDAQ
Amazon beats estimates for quarterly sales
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, as the retailer's marketing blitz during the holiday period helped attract shoppers. Amazon tapped into its huge base of Prime subscribers during the crucial holiday season with attractive early offers and discounts that helped...
First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 2
This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. Upgrades: > FedEx (FDX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $233 > FedEx (FDX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $240 > Ingevity (NGVT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $100 > O-I Glass […]
Meta posts lower Q4 profit, announces huge stock buyback
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company’s stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street’s muted expectations and the Menlo Park, California-based company announced a $40 billion stock buyback. This is the third consecutive quarter of revenue decline for the tech giant, which laid off 11,000 workers, or about 13% of its workforce, in November. CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed the layoffs on aggressive hiring during the pandemic, when Meta’s business boomed because people were stuck at home, scrolling on their phones and computers, glued to social media. But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter. ″(Our) management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization,” Zuckerberg said in a statement Wednesday.
Current HELOC Rates: January 30, 2023—10-Year HELOC Rates Reach A 52-Week High
The average rate on a 10-year HELOC (home equity line of credit), hit a new high—7.39%, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.84%, down 7 basis points from last week. Home equity lines of credit let homeowners convert their equity—the appraised value of the...
kalkinemedia.com
Ford quarterly profit falls, shares drop after bell
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit fell from a year earlier, and the automaker blamed supply chain issues and production "instabilities" that raised costs and lower-than-expected volumes. Full-year profit was short of expectations and Ford shares dropped more than 6% in after-market trading. "We should have...
