theadvocate.com
Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners
An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
Erath teacher honored by Yamaha for preserving Louisiana music
An Erath elementary school teacher has been recognized for her efforts to keep Louisiana's unique musical heritage alive.
999ktdy.com
Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Softball Star Melissa Mayeux Named Lafayette Christian Academy Varsity Softball Coach
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Last season, Melissa Mayeux starred for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team, earning Player of the Year honors in the Sun Belt Conference. She even went on to play professionally during the Summer of 2022 for the Smash It Sports Vipers in the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league, a team that was coached by UL's current coach, Gerry Glasco.
Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started
It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory announces candidacy for Lt. Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney, and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he joined the Navy as a young […]
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
theadvocate.com
With OLGMC's expansion, Oil Center at 'interesting inflection point'
It’s only been just over a year that Chris Rader and his information technology moved into their new home in Lafayette’s Oil Center, but already he knows the neighborhood so well he could almost double as a tour guide. The CEO of Rader Solutions moved his business into...
Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant Construction Has Begun
The highly anticipated Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant has officially begun construction on its new Lafayette, LA location at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road. Read more about Superior Grill (here) — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/superior-grill-mexican-restaurant-coming-soon-to-the-former-randols-property-on-kaliste-saloom/. Announced December 2021, we have been getting message, after message, after comment tags asking if Superior Grill is still...
999ktdy.com
Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades
As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
Local legend, Nathan Williams, headed to the Grammys
After 37 years in the business, local legend Nathan Williams has been nominated for a Grammy in the 2023 Best Regional Roots Music Album category for his album "Lucky Man".
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
KLFY.com
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu refineries described as among the worst in the country
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local refineries have state and federal approval to pollute our waterways, as long as they adhere to the limits of their permits. An environmental group in Washington D.C. has just released their Environmental Integrity Project report. It breaks down the quantities of pollution discharged from refineries and ranks the companies.
KPLC TV
Bookkeeper theft prompts changes at Oasis Safe Haven
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people don’t trust you, they likely won’t donate to you. That’s part of the fallout if an employee steals from a nonprofit. That’s what happened to the local women’s shelter. Oasis Safe Haven provides shelter for women who have...
theadvocate.com
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
Arnaudville residents sick and tired of water supplier
In St. Martin Parish, Arnaudville residents are continuing to have issues with their water supplier United Water Systems.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette
One man is dead following a crash on I-10 late last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
