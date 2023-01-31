ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

theadvocate.com

Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners

An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
ABBEVILLE, LA
999ktdy.com

Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Softball Star Melissa Mayeux Named Lafayette Christian Academy Varsity Softball Coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Last season, Melissa Mayeux starred for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team, earning Player of the Year honors in the Sun Belt Conference. She even went on to play professionally during the Summer of 2022 for the Smash It Sports Vipers in the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league, a team that was coached by UL's current coach, Gerry Glasco.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started

It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
LAFAYETTE, LA
107 JAMZ

New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now

The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Developing Lafayette

Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant Construction Has Begun

The highly anticipated Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant has officially begun construction on its new Lafayette, LA location at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road. Read more about Superior Grill (here) — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/superior-grill-mexican-restaurant-coming-soon-to-the-former-randols-property-on-kaliste-saloom/. Announced December 2021, we have been getting message, after message, after comment tags asking if Superior Grill is still...
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades

As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY.com

The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
RAYNE, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu refineries described as among the worst in the country

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local refineries have state and federal approval to pollute our waterways, as long as they adhere to the limits of their permits. An environmental group in Washington D.C. has just released their Environmental Integrity Project report. It breaks down the quantities of pollution discharged from refineries and ranks the companies.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Bookkeeper theft prompts changes at Oasis Safe Haven

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people don’t trust you, they likely won’t donate to you. That’s part of the fallout if an employee steals from a nonprofit. That’s what happened to the local women’s shelter. Oasis Safe Haven provides shelter for women who have...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

