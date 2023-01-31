Read full article on original website
Related
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
Yardbarker
Ranking The 10 Best 7-Footers In NBA History
The NBA is the most prominent league in the world where fans can watch literal giants go to work. Throughout NBA history, the NBA players that are a part of the seven-foot club have been few and far between but most of them turn into NBA superstars. The elite 7-footers in NBA history are often regarded as some of the best players to ever play the game as they should be as they tower over the competition but also excel in speed, strength, and agility. Today, we honor those 7-footers for what they accomplished in the NBA given the height they possessed and the heights they reached in the greatest league in the world.
Yardbarker
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
Things were going a bit too well in Brooklyn after a tumultuous start to the season. Sure, they had tailed off a bit in recent weeks after Kevin Durant went down with an injury, but they were expected to be just fine once he returned. Then, the bombshell news dropped on Friday.
Yardbarker
Tristan Thompson reveals interesting text exchange with Kyrie Irving after trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk
“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Yardbarker
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks
Kyrie Irving on Friday informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wanted to be traded, and the team already granted his wish. Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported. The Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in the deal.
Yardbarker
Restaurant posts amazing offer to Giannis Antetokounmpo after 54-point performance
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Once down by 21 points, Giannis led the Bucks in a stunning comeback pulling out a 106-105 victory. The two-time MVP had 54 points, 19 rebounds and two assists. Afterward, Giannis joked to the...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook's Brother Likes Tweets Against LeBron James And The Lakers
After Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, every team linked with the point guard resurfaced, especially the Los Angeles Lakers. They couldn't get a trade done in the 2022 offseason, but the desire to land Irving remained untouched. The new developments involving the Australian-born player have...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Yardbarker
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
Yardbarker
New York Knicks and Utah Jazz reportedly in talks for blockbuster multi-player trade
While this year’s NBA trade deadline could be quieter than years past, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are reportedly in talks for a potential deal that could be one of the biggest in 2023. A story on the Knicks and Jazz making a trade is likely to...
Yardbarker
Suns made surprising offer for Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn sent Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a package of picks, but Phoenix made a very aggressive offer before that. According to Chris Haynes, Phoenix offered 11-time All-NBA Chris Paul, aka "The Point God," along with forward Jae Crowder, who has sat out all season awaiting a trade.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Yardbarker
Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton
This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
Report: NBA investigated scary postgame incident involving Ja Morant
The NBA investigated a frightening postgame incident involving a conflict that members of Ja Morant’s entourage had with members of the Indiana Pacers following a Jan. 29 game in Memphis. Morant’s associates aggressively confronted members of the Pacers’ traveling party following the game and had a red laser trained...
