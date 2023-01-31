ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Ranking The 10 Best 7-Footers In NBA History

The NBA is the most prominent league in the world where fans can watch literal giants go to work. Throughout NBA history, the NBA players that are a part of the seven-foot club have been few and far between but most of them turn into NBA superstars. The elite 7-footers in NBA history are often regarded as some of the best players to ever play the game as they should be as they tower over the competition but also excel in speed, strength, and agility. Today, we honor those 7-footers for what they accomplished in the NBA given the height they possessed and the heights they reached in the greatest league in the world.
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Yardbarker

Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks

Kyrie Irving on Friday informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wanted to be traded, and the team already granted his wish. Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported. The Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in the deal.
DALLAS, TX
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
Yardbarker

Suns made surprising offer for Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn sent Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a package of picks, but Phoenix made a very aggressive offer before that. According to Chris Haynes, Phoenix offered 11-time All-NBA Chris Paul, aka "The Point God," along with forward Jae Crowder, who has sat out all season awaiting a trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Yardbarker

Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton

This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

