More than $21 billion in new and expanded industrial projects focused on decarbonization have been announced for Louisiana since 2020, state officials say. That’s one of the main highlights of a new state report marking one year since Louisiana officially became the first state in the Gulf South to adopt a climate action plan. About two-thirds of Louisiana’s emissions come from the industrial sector, so industrial decarbonization is crucial for the state’s goal of capitalizing on the economic potential of the global transition to cleaner energy while working toward net-zero emissions.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO