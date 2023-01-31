Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Legislature approves $45M in funding in effort to draw insurers to state
A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers today and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate this afternoon. It then went back to the House...
LSU athletic department revenue, spending reach new highs
LSU’s athletic budget rebounded in a big way during the 2021-2022 academic year, Sportico reports. The athletic department’s expenses increased 46% to $192 million for 2021-2022 while revenue jumped 63% to $199 million compared to 2020-2021, according to Sportico’s database. Significant rises in both expenses and revenue...
Roundup: Southern University / Housing assistance / Paid family leave
Erosion battle: A $7 million project to protect Southern University’s campus from eroding into the Mississippi River got underway this week. The school received a $7.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s emergency watershed protection program to cover the first phase of the project. First responders,...
Princeton Review ranks LSU’s MBA program among nation’s best
LSU’s Flores MBA Program is among the nation’s best, according to The Princeton Review. The program, offered through the E.J. Ourso College of Business, has been recognized as one of the 243 best on-campus programs in the nation. In a separate list, the online MBA program is ranked as the 48th best online program in the nation.
Louisiana counts $21B in announced decarbonization projects since 2020
More than $21 billion in new and expanded industrial projects focused on decarbonization have been announced for Louisiana since 2020, state officials say. That’s one of the main highlights of a new state report marking one year since Louisiana officially became the first state in the Gulf South to adopt a climate action plan. About two-thirds of Louisiana’s emissions come from the industrial sector, so industrial decarbonization is crucial for the state’s goal of capitalizing on the economic potential of the global transition to cleaner energy while working toward net-zero emissions.
Roundup: Mortgage rates / Visit Baton Rouge / Lottery winners
Continued decline: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fourth week in a row, a sign of relative stability that could potentially open the door for some prospective homebuyers to get back in the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.09% from 6.13% last week. That’s the lowest level since September. The average rate a year ago was 3.55%.
Spanish Town institution Capitol Grocery closes
Capitol Grocery, an institution of Baton Rouge’s Spanish Town neighborhood that first opened in 1914 and has frequently changed hands in recent years, is closed and might not reopen anytime soon. Kara Robinett, a small-business consultant and entrepreneur who says she was brought in to help rebrand and revitalize...
BRAC partners on low-carbon tech event series, launch of online community
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Baton Rouge Carbon Reduction Alliance have partnered with a bioeconomy media company to create an online community and event series spotlighting the rise of low-carbon technologies transforming the Gulf Coast. REenergize the Gulf Coast, which launched Wednesday at reenergize.community, aims to connect technologists,...
Girl Scouts getting new headquarters near Cabela’s
Girl Scouts Louisiana East, which governs troops across the region, is building a new headquarters in Gonzales, near Cabela’s. Part of a national Girl Scouts pilot program, the new space called “Dream Lab” will serve as a centralized location for troop activities and training. Inside the new...
Peruvian restaurant opening in former Calendar’s space
Brasas Peru, a Peruvian restaurant, is opening this spring in the Beau De Chene Shopping Center on Perkins Road. Giannina Chavez, a native of Lima, Peru, is opening the restaurant with her brother Renzo Ibanez and his wife, Carolina, who own a restaurant together in Lafayette. Chavez previously owned a Mexican restaurant in Florida but moved to Louisiana last year to be closer to family.
Mother’s Lounge bar planned for former Roux House space in downtown
The manager of Bengal Tap Room in downtown Baton Rouge is leading the launch of a Third Street bar. A sign on the door of the former home of the Roux House and Register Bar at 143 Third Street confirms the bar would be called Mother’s Lounge. Montanna Mercer,...
Interior design firm moving into former Lamps & Lighting space
Allyson Hicks Design Consulting is opening next week in the Highland Road location previously occupied by Lamps & Lighting, which closed in the fall. Hicks has been in the design field for more than 25 years and opened her own firm in 2007. Until now, she has worked out of an office on Bluebonnet Boulevard while also showcasing a sampling of the hand-picked products she uses in her residential designs in The Foyer on Perkins Road.
