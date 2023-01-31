Five years ago, Adele upset Beyoncé for album of the year at the Grammys. Will lightning strike twice Sunday night?. Both the Beyhive and Adele faithful have rooting interests going into the 65th Grammy Awards. With a leading nine nominations, Beyoncé needs just one victory (after winning three so far) to become the most-winning Grammy artist of all time. But for the night's biggest prize, she faces not only Adele but also Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and – a blast from the past – ABBA, among others.

