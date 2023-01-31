Read full article on original website
Grammys 2023 live: Sam Smith, Kim Petras notch 'Unholy' win while Beyoncé ties record
Five years ago, Adele upset Beyoncé for album of the year at the Grammys. Will lightning strike twice Sunday night?. Both the Beyhive and Adele faithful have rooting interests going into the 65th Grammy Awards. With a leading nine nominations, Beyoncé needs just one victory (after winning three so far) to become the most-winning Grammy artist of all time. But for the night's biggest prize, she faces not only Adele but also Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and – a blast from the past – ABBA, among others.
Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Halloween Ends' wig solved Jennifer Grey's hair emergency for Lifetime role
Jamie Lee Curtis is the kind of friend willing to share the wig off her head. Specifically Curtis' wig from "Halloween Ends," which ended up on close friend Jennifer Grey's head in the Lifetime movie "Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation" (airing Saturday). Grey rang Curtis for hair help when she...
Adele's dream to meet The Rock comes true at 2023 Grammys, thanks to Trevor Noah: Watch
Adele's long-held dream to meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came true in spectacular and surprising fashion Sunday at the Los Angeles Grammy Awards. The surprise meeting took place on live TV during the Grammys telecast with host Trevor Noah making the introduction during his opening host remarks. Noah put the...
'SNL': Chris Martin and Coldplay took flight with choir-backed version of classic 'Fix You'
"The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal was the host of Feb. 4's "Saturday Night Live," but Chris Martin and Coldplay brought the music. The British band returned to "SNL" for the seventh time as the show's musical guest Saturday and performed their single "The Astronaut," co-written by BTS’ Jin.
LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, hip-hop greats join forces for epic 50th anniversary Grammys tribute
The 65th Grammy Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a blow-out performance, kicked off by LL Cool J, that featured dozens of icons spanning generations performing onstage. With Jay-Z leading the cheers from the Crypto.com arena, and DJ Khaled holding up his lighter to the music, the unrelenting tribute’s...
'Knock at the Cabin' debuts at No. 1 with $14.2M opening, ousting 'Avatar 2' after 7 weeks
NEW YORK — For the first time in almost two months, the box office doesn’t belong to blue people. After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was finally knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and the octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady.”
Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala returns with Lizzo, Sheryl Crow and memories of Whitney Houston
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Ask Clive Davis how he feels about his storied pre-Grammy gala returning live after a two-year COVID-related adjustment and the music impresario is quietly reflective. “It’s an emotional time more than ever,” Davis said Friday, sitting in his suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the...
