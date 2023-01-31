ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Grammys 2023 live: Sam Smith, Kim Petras notch 'Unholy' win while Beyoncé ties record

Five years ago, Adele upset Beyoncé for album of the year at the Grammys. Will lightning strike twice Sunday night?. Both the Beyhive and Adele faithful have rooting interests going into the 65th Grammy Awards. With a leading nine nominations, Beyoncé needs just one victory (after winning three so far) to become the most-winning Grammy artist of all time. But for the night's biggest prize, she faces not only Adele but also Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and – a blast from the past – ABBA, among others.
ALABAMA STATE
Marconews.com

Adele's dream to meet The Rock comes true at 2023 Grammys, thanks to Trevor Noah: Watch

Adele's long-held dream to meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came true in spectacular and surprising fashion Sunday at the Los Angeles Grammy Awards. The surprise meeting took place on live TV during the Grammys telecast with host Trevor Noah making the introduction during his opening host remarks. Noah put the...
Marconews.com

'Knock at the Cabin' debuts at No. 1 with $14.2M opening, ousting 'Avatar 2' after 7 weeks

NEW YORK — For the first time in almost two months, the box office doesn’t belong to blue people. After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was finally knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and the octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy