Paxton letter to House Judiciary and Oversight Committees urges action, offers support for investigation of the Biden border crisis

Unlawful border entries plummeted in January after Biden policy change
The number of migrants apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the southern border dropped by roughly 40% in January, when the Biden administration announced a revamped strategy to discourage unlawful crossings, according to preliminary government data obtained by CBS News. Border Patrol agents recorded approximately 130,000 apprehensions of...
GOP’s Tactics in Document Scandal: Using FBI Whistleblower to Evade Biden’s DOJ?
The leadership of the Department of Justice is hand picked by Joe Biden, so it’s no surprise there hasn’t been a hard-hitting investigation into the classified documents found at his home, but has the GOP found another way to try and hold him accountable?. Republicans in Congress are...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP’s State of the Union response
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The non-profit think tank was formed last year by former cabinet members and top officials in the Trump administration to create platforms based on his policies. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
President Donald Trump Joins Lars 1:30 p.m. Pacific Feb 3 2023
What are his plans for his 2024 presidential run? What does he say about Joe Biden’s super-secure cardboard box holding classified government documents while Biden’s DOJ pursues another witch hunt against the former president? Listen to the Lars Larson Show, Friday February 3rd to find out when we invite President Donald Trump back to the Lars Larson Show.
Biden’s Failures Are “Ballooning” Out Of Control
Maybe Joe Biden’s dumb enough to believe the Chinese Communist government with its cockamamie story about the spy balloon in our skies, but I’m not. The ChiComs claim the balloon is from a private company and it’s only for weather research. Remember every private company in China, including our companies, surrender information to Beijing.
Criminal Alien Report January 2023 By David Cross
U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons: Criminal Alien Report January 2022. The United States having a significant foreign national population residing within the nation’s boundaries, be they legally or illegally present in the country, unfortunately includes those who commit crimes. The extent and impact of foreign national crime on the...
President Donald Trump: “I Could Negotiate An End To The Russia/Ukraine War”
As the 45th man to fill the office, President Donald J Trump is the best president of the 21st century, and the race isn’t even a close one. But after getting robbed of a second term, what does he think he could have done different? Lars spoke with President Trump, who says he would have started off by negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine, saving countless lives.
US tracking large Chinese spy balloon flying across the country, officials say
The Pentagon seal in the Pentagon Briefing Room in Arlington, Virginia., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. President Biden yesterday declared an end to two decades of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, offering an impassioned defense of his withdrawal and rejecting criticism that it was mishandled. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
What to know about the Wagner group, a ‘brutal’ Russian military group fighting in Ukraine
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - 2023/01/30: The PMC (Private Military Company) Wagner Center logo on the new building. PMC Wagner Center opened in St. Petersburg. It is a large office building, built to provide free space for the media, bloggers, developers of military technologies, organizations for patriotic education and military training. The project is overseen by the notorious Wagner PMC (despite the fact that there are no legitimate PMCs in Russia) and businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
