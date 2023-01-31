ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

What the homeless in Savannah want you to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Savannah Black History Month happenings

Black history is an indelible part of the vibrant tapestry that is Savannah’s rich story. And throughout the month, there are some exciting and engaging events taking place to honor the culture, heritage and contributions of the African American community. Celebrate Black History Month in the Hostess City by attending these upcoming events.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success

Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
STATESBORO, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases

While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Winterfest block party is Friday night downtown

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the WinterFest block party on West Main St. and West Vine St. this First Friday, February 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This WinterFest block party will provide an evening for you to enjoy with family, friends, and even your pets. You...
STATESBORO, GA
Army Times

Church accused of preying on military members has funds seized

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in Georgia earlier this month to seize funds from a church accused of preying on veterans and military members across the United States. In June, the FBI raided House of Prayer churches across the country after a veterans advocacy organization sent a...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Coming Very Soon: Waters Café

Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
SAVANNAH, GA

