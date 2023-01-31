Read full article on original website
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
wtoc.com
Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
WJCL
'We want this company gone': Ogeecheeton Community pushing back against company, citing health
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Ogeecheeton Community is pushing back against a company they believe has been contributing to toxins in their area for decades. Johnnie M. Law says her husband’s mother moved into the neighborhood in 1926. “We want this company gone,” said Law. That’s more than...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
connectsavannah.com
Savannah Black History Month happenings
Black history is an indelible part of the vibrant tapestry that is Savannah’s rich story. And throughout the month, there are some exciting and engaging events taking place to honor the culture, heritage and contributions of the African American community. Celebrate Black History Month in the Hostess City by attending these upcoming events.
connectsavannah.com
BUNNY IN THE CITY: Dining in the Dark benefiting the Center for Blind and Low Vision
Did the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision’s 7th Annual Dining in the Dark sell out again? Yes it did! SCBLV’s largest fundraiser was held on January 26 at Enmarket Arena, and marked the first non-profit event held at Savannah’s largest venue. Arriving super early with...
wtoc.com
Board of education discusses decline in faculty, staff retention rate at Savannah Chatham Co. public schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Faculty and staff retention rates are dropping in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. The board of education met and discussed the decline earlier Wednesday. A presentation to the board of education showed last school year’s retention rates for teachers were 4% lower than the 2020-2021.
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success
Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
wtoc.com
Family members of Vietnam veterans celebrate protentional name change of VA clinic
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The VA Clinic in Hinesville could soon have a new name to honor four Vietnam veterans killed in combat with ties to Liberty County. The City of Riceboro was the first city to officially put their support behind the renaming of the VA clinic in Liberty County.
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases
While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
Winterfest block party is Friday night downtown
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the WinterFest block party on West Main St. and West Vine St. this First Friday, February 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This WinterFest block party will provide an evening for you to enjoy with family, friends, and even your pets. You...
Local residents concerned over historic preservation efforts in Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is in the hot seat today. They are getting grilled by current and former residents of historic Yamacraw Village. Housing and neighborhood services want feedback from people who live there through a survey, but residents we talked to today say they don’t trust it. “If you fill […]
Army Times
Church accused of preying on military members has funds seized
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in Georgia earlier this month to seize funds from a church accused of preying on veterans and military members across the United States. In June, the FBI raided House of Prayer churches across the country after a veterans advocacy organization sent a...
wtoc.com
100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
wtoc.com
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global auto parts supplier that makes both interior and exterior parts is set to bring more than 700 new jobs to Chatham County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Wednesday. The company known as Seoyon is expected to invest almost $76 million in a...
eatitandlikeit.com
Coming Very Soon: Waters Café
Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
