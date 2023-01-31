ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans complete second coaching interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bxywn_0kXptxfP00

The Houston Texans have finished up their second coaching interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans reportedly flew in Ryans to Houston for the second visit, which indicates things are heating up between the two sides.

Ryans, a former 2006 second-round pick for Houston, has been with the 49ers since 2017 when Kyle Shanahan became coach. Ryans, who was with the Texans at the same time Shanahan had various assistant roles on the staff from 2006-09, started out as a defensive quality control coach for San Francisco. From 2018-20, Ryans was the inside linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021.

The Alabama product would be the sixth full-time coach in team history if hired.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts Colts make several offseason changes at QB

While the talk of the Circle City remains with the head coach search for the Indianapolis Colts, the next topic of conversation includes the quarterback position. Without knowing who the next head coach will be, it’s incredibly difficult to suggest which way the Colts will lean at the quarterback position. Given the wide variety of head coach candidates, there are certain quarterback combinations that will work better than others.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't believe the Cowboys replaced Kellen Moore with Brian Schottenheimer

The Dallas Cowboys continue to make befuddling coaching decisions with their offensive staff this winter. After strangely firing Kellen Moore and giving head coach Mike McCarthy the play-calling duties, the team has promoted NFL veteran Brian Schottenheimer to Moore’s old job. (Oh, and Jerry Jones apparently wants McCarthy around Dallas as long as Tom Landry!)
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy