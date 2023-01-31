Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Democrats approve shake-up of 2024 calendar but it's far from a done deal
The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a plan to shake up the 2024 presidential primary calendar and demote longtime early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, but significant questions remain about how the new order will be implemented. The new calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma lawmaker says bill protects Second Amendment rights
(KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-District 33) has introduced Senate Bill 818, which he says aims to protect Second Amendment rights. Under the "Firearms Freedom Act," any weapon or ammunition manufactured commercially or privately in Oklahoma would be shielded from federal law as long as it remains in the state.
KTEN.com
Bill would cut federal funding to Oklahoma schools
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. David Bullard (R-District 6) has introduced Senate Bill 863, which would instruct the State Department of Education to develop a 10-year plan that would phase out federal funding to public education for grades pre-K through 12. "If we can reverse that and...
Comments / 0