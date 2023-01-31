ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

cw34.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Diesel fuel spills onto Boynton Beach Boulevard after crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After two commercial trucks hit each other's sides, firefighters had to work quickly to clean up leaking diesel fuel. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Wednesday, units responded to a vehicle crash at Boynton Beach Blvd near the Florida’s Turnpike. Luckily, there...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Car of missing 74-year-old Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says

N.C. — Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Missing man last seen in Greenacres found dead

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Martinez was found dead by suicide. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Jorge Bello Martinez, 56, was last seen near 57th Avenue in...
GREENACRES, FL
cw34.com

Man mistakenly shot by deputy's gun instead of Taser reaches plea deal

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man shot by a deputy who used her gun instead of her Taser reached a plea deal. Dylan Michael De Reivera pleaded no contest to his charges, prompting the judge to find him guilty of resisting an officer with violence, a third-degree felony. Prosecutors dropped the other charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Family looking for father they believe vanished driving Lyft

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Levin's family told CBS12 News Levin disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from since 12 p.m. The family filed a missing persons report the next day.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Watch: Boat fire in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

