Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival: Activities & Lineup!Kristin Leigh WilsonOkeechobee, FL
The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in FloridaEvie M.Okeechobee, FL
fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Pedestrian killed crossing near busy Brevard County intersection, police say
An investigation is underway in Brevard County after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Friday, police say.
cw34.com
Man found driving missing Lyft driver's car had murder warrant in nearby county
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car had a murder warrant out for his arrest in Desoto County. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said on Friday, Jan. 27, Mathew Scott Flores, 35, had an active warrant out for his arrest in Hardee County, within the city of Wauchula.
cw34.com
Okeechobee Police looking for surveillance video in disappearance of Lyft driver
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Okeechobee Police are working to determine the whereabouts of a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. At this point, they're not ruling out foul play but exactly what happened to him remains a mystery. Okeechobee Police say they have three investigators—a detective and two...
Okeechobee police assisting with search for missing Lyft driver
Okeechobee police are looking for a Lyft driver who was last seen on Monday. The car belonging to Gary Levin, 74, last pinged between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Okeechobee Police Department.
WPBF News 25
Murder suspect Matthew Flores on the run with help from girlfriend before connected to missing Lyft driver
Fla. — Before policecaptured fugitive Matthew Flores in North Carolina Thursday night, Flores had been a murder suspect on the run since Jan 24th. Wauchula, Florida, police say Flores shot Jose Carlos Martinez to death while visiting a house in that city. "But to have this correlation with...
19 migrants in custody after attempted landing near Jupiter Inlet Colony
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter with two jumping into the water and swimming to shore.
cw34.com
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
cw34.com
Diesel fuel spills onto Boynton Beach Boulevard after crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After two commercial trucks hit each other's sides, firefighters had to work quickly to clean up leaking diesel fuel. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Wednesday, units responded to a vehicle crash at Boynton Beach Blvd near the Florida’s Turnpike. Luckily, there...
Click10.com
Murder suspect in custody after being found with South Florida Lyft driver’s vehicle
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A murder suspect was taken into custody Thursday after he led police on a chase in North Carolina while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from South Florida, authorities confirmed. Lindsay DiBetta told West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF that her father,...
WPBF News 25
Car of missing 74-year-old Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says
N.C. — Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.
cw34.com
Missing man last seen in Greenacres found dead
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Martinez was found dead by suicide. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Jorge Bello Martinez, 56, was last seen near 57th Avenue in...
cw34.com
Man mistakenly shot by deputy's gun instead of Taser reaches plea deal
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man shot by a deputy who used her gun instead of her Taser reached a plea deal. Dylan Michael De Reivera pleaded no contest to his charges, prompting the judge to find him guilty of resisting an officer with violence, a third-degree felony. Prosecutors dropped the other charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer.
cbs12.com
Laptop fire consumes room inside office in Martin County, 3 injured
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a laptop caught fire in a private office in Hobe Sound. On Wednesday morning, crews from Martin County Fire Rescue were called to a neighborhood along SE Harbor Island Way. Firefighters said they were able to isolate the flames...
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Earlier today around 12:30 PM, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office had a heavy presence...
cw34.com
Family looking for father they believe vanished driving Lyft
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Levin's family told CBS12 News Levin disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from since 12 p.m. The family filed a missing persons report the next day.
cw34.com
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
cw34.com
Recent escapes prompt Sandy Pines officials to meet with Martin County Sheriff's Office
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County deputies responded to the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility when several patients at the facility rioted - and briefly escaped - in late January. That was the latest in a string of more than 200 calls the sheriff’s office had responded to in...
WPBF News 25
21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
cbs12.com
Watch: Boat fire in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
cw34.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
