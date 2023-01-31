ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Huge Clothing Stores Are Are About To Close For Good

The comfort of online shopping has led to a movement away from shopping malls thus affecting physical retail stores for more than a decade. Also, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a deadly blow to the structure of several American companies and it’s no secret that many retailers and employees were mostly affected in 2020.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores

Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Joel Eisenberg

List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month

Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles

JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
ELKHART, IN
Minha D.

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
Kristen Walters

Once-popular retail chain attempting comeback by opening new store in New Jersey

A once-popular retail chain is attempting to make a major comeback, starting with the opening of a new store in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. This summer, the retail chain Babies R Us, which went out of business in 2018, will attempt to make a major comeback. According to CNBC, the retail chain will be opening a new flagship store location at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA

