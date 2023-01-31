ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

KTEN.com

America's top cyber diplomat says his Twitter account was hacked

America's top cybersecurity diplomat Nate Fick said his personal Twitter account was hacked, calling it part of the "perils of the job." Fick tweeted the news from his personal account Saturday evening. It was not clear who was responsible for the hack or if they had made any unauthorized posts...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTEN.com

US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast

US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked...
MARYLAND STATE
KTEN.com

Democrats approve shake-up of 2024 calendar but it's far from a done deal

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a plan to shake up the 2024 presidential primary calendar and demote longtime early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, but significant questions remain about how the new order will be implemented. The new calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and...
IOWA STATE

