KTEN.com
Biden confirms his top economic aide is leaving the White House
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his National Economic Council Director Brian Deese plans to step down from his role, a long-awaited confirmation of an expected departure. Biden's statement did not provide any details on a successor or timing of Deese's departure, but praised his top economist's work during a...
KTEN.com
House passes resolution to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Republicans have argued Omar should not serve on the committee in light of past statements she has made related to Israel that in some cases been criticized by members of both parties as antisemitic. Democrats have criticized the push to oust Omar, arguing it amounts to an act of political revenge and that the Minnesota Democrat has been held accountable for her past remarks. The party-line vote was 218 to 211. GOP Rep. David Joyce of Ohio voted "present."
KTEN.com
10 States where inflation is hitting the hardest
Everyday expenses—including gasoline, groceries, rent, transportation and utility bills—are growing at a pace not seen in decades, and 2 in 5 Americans are having a hard time making ends meet, according to U.S. Census data. Experian examined data from the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey to evaluate which...
