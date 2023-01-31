ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stpetecatalyst.com

DRC supports increased density for housing

The city is moving one step closer to allowing the development of quadruplexes on certain lots as part of an effort to combat St. Petersburg’s housing needs by increasing density. This week, the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission approved an application for Neighborhood Suburban Multi-family (NSM-1), Corridor Residential Traditional...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Fit2Run to relocate in city; The Metro sells

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The South Florida-based Kolter Group is planning to build a 14-story hotel at the site home to retailer Fit2Run, at 232 and 256 2nd St. N.; the retailer, however, isn’t saying goodbye to St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Store Manager Colten Poe...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Investor Cathie Wood participates in local pitch event

Cathie Wood, who oversees an estimated $60 billion in assets as the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, made a surprise appearance at St. Petersburg College/Gibbs campus Thursday. She joined a panel with around a dozen other investors from across the region, state and nation to hear entrepreneurs pitch their companies and ideas. Officials from SPC partnered with Scott Kelly, founder and CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners, to host the college’s first St. Petersburg VC Fast Pitch event.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo city manager stepping down

LARGO — After more than 42 years of service to the community, Henry Schubert, Largo’s city manager, has announced his retirement as of June 30. Schubert started with the city in 1980 in the Planning Department and has served in multiple roles, including Acting Fire Chief, City Clerk, and in the city’s budget office.
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?

TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Elected officials help with Habitat’s 800th home

Local government leaders traded in their formal wear for hard hats and paint-stained T-shirts as they received an intimate look at how a local organization is addressing the affordable housing crisis. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties hosted a unique volunteer build day Friday as 25 elected...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL

