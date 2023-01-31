Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Fit2Run to relocate in city; The Metro sells
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The South Florida-based Kolter Group is planning to build a 14-story hotel at the site home to retailer Fit2Run, at 232 and 256 2nd St. N.; the retailer, however, isn’t saying goodbye to St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Store Manager Colten Poe...
stpetecatalyst.com
Investor Cathie Wood participates in local pitch event
Cathie Wood, who oversees an estimated $60 billion in assets as the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, made a surprise appearance at St. Petersburg College/Gibbs campus Thursday. She joined a panel with around a dozen other investors from across the region, state and nation to hear entrepreneurs pitch their companies and ideas. Officials from SPC partnered with Scott Kelly, founder and CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners, to host the college’s first St. Petersburg VC Fast Pitch event.
thatssotampa.com
AQUA luxury towers rising soon along the Tampa waterfront
The final real estate site within the gated Westshore Yacht Club community will be developed into three luxury residential towers, 15 stories each for a combined 230 luxury condos along with 26 townhomes at the base of the condo towers. AQUA will face entirely west towards the bay and feature magnificent sunset water views with spacious layouts.
stpetecatalyst.com
DRC supports increased density for housing
The city is moving one step closer to allowing the development of quadruplexes on certain lots as part of an effort to combat St. Petersburg’s housing needs by increasing density. This week, the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission approved an application for Neighborhood Suburban Multi-family (NSM-1), Corridor Residential Traditional...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs considers purchasing Sponge Docks property for parkland
TARPON SPRINGS — Voters may get a chance to decide whether the city should purchase property along Roosevelt Boulevard to develop as a park and potential event venue. The city recently received an offer from Marco Menna of Santorini Development to sell the city their four parcels, comprised of 1.97 acres of land on Roosevelt Boulevard, for $1.8 million. Roosevelt Boulevard intersects Dodecanese Boulevard near the western end of the latter street.
stpetecatalyst.com
New renderings show modernized Sundial plaza
St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures, which purchased the Sundial shopping plaza year, is working with Ally Capital Group in Tampa to redevelop the plaza into a modern destination with an enhanced courtyard. Paradise Ventures purchased the 85,357-square-foot-shopping center last year from businessman Bill Edwards. At the time, Connor said they had...
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
Lakeland Electric Looking at Lower Fuel Charge and Uptick in Base Rate
An unusually warm winter brings good news for Lakeland Electric customers: The utility’s fuel rate — which has been at its highest point ever since September — is poised to come down substantially in March. But April will likely see a slight increase in the base rate that utility customers pay.
stpetecatalyst.com
Feeding Tampa Bay breaks ground on new HQ
February 1, 2023 - The nonprofit organization Feeding Tampa Bay, which focuses on providing food access to families, held a groundbreaking this week at 4000 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa for the new home of its expanded HQ. The Catalyst first broke the news in 2021 on plans for the 217,000-square-foot center. The new HQ is expected to be complete in 2024 and will more than double its current footprint.
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
stpetecatalyst.com
What will happen to the iconic Sundial sculpture
February 2, 2023 - St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures, which purchased the Sundial shopping plaza year, is working with Ally Capital Group in Tampa to redevelop the plaza into a modern destination, which calls for the removal of the Sundial sculpture. Mike Connor of Paradise Ventures told the St. Pete Catalyst they have offered to give the art piece to the City of St. Petersburg, which will be able to determine its future use. The sculpture was designed by renowned production designer René Lagler and crafted by Thomas Sign and Awning Co.
Unions and Tampa city council raise new concerns about Hanna Avenue project
Little information has been shared about the project’s apprenticeship program, which will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
Forbici Modern Italian Founder Says a Saint Pete Location is in the Offing
The South Tampa-based Italian restaurant is looking for a second home
stpetecatalyst.com
Seedfunders invites outside investors to the table
Florida-based Seedfunders, a firm that invests in early-stage startups, is opening the floor to accredited investors who may be interested in participating in the firm’s deals. Seedfunders has officially launched the Seedfunders Associate Member Network, where investors outside of Seedfunders can view opportunities in deals and easily ink documents...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa International adds two nonstop routes
February 2, 2023 - Travelers seeking to fly from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to San Diego and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, without worrying about a layover are now in luck. TPA officials recently announced that Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop services to San Diego on October 5. Frontier Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Puerto Rico’s west coast starting May 4.
995qyk.com
