Meta shares surge nearly 20% as Zuckerberg pledges to make 2023 a 'year of efficiency'
For years, Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg invested heavily in growth, including in areas like virtual reality with unproven potential. But after a brutal year in which the company lost more than $600 billion in market value, Zuckerberg has started speaking Wall Street's language — and they are rewarding him for it.
Elon Musk wins lawsuit over 'funding secured' tweet
A California jury has ruled that Elon Musk is not liable for losses experienced by Tesla shareholders following his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018. The unanimous verdict, announced Friday in US District Court, ends a three-week long trial over a class-action shareholder lawsuit regarding the tweet, in which the billionaire said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 a share and had "funding secured." Those two words resulted in the CEO having to forfeit his position as Tesla's executive chairman and pay millions of dollars in fines and legal fees.
Shell profits double to record $40 billion
Shell made a record profit of almost $40 billion in 2022, more than double what it raked in the previous year after oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe's largest oil company by revenue reported adjusted full-year earnings of $39.9 billion on Thursday — more than...
Industries losing and gaining the most jobs
The American economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes an unemployment rate that has returned to 2019 levels and wage increases for lower-income workers. In December, the number of open jobs rose to 11 million but fell by 3.8% compared to the same time in 2021, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.
Don’t be the next Southwest – two Oracle partners weigh in on avoiding technical debt
Originally Posted On: https://diginomica.com/dont-be-next-southwest-two-oracle-partners-weigh-avoiding-technical-debt. The consumer tech world might be infatuated with ChatGPT, drizzled with the hyperbolic seasoning of Web3 and Metaverse prognostications. But in the enterprise, it’s a different story. The biggest headline might be the renewed preoccupation with technical debt – aided in no small part by Southwest’s...
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how A.I. is turning the TurboTax parent into more than a ‘transactional’ platform: It’s ‘actually doing the work for you’
Originally Posted On: https://fortune.com/2022/12/06/intuit-turbo-tax-ceo-sasan-goodarzi-ai-artificial-intelligence/. Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how artificial intelligence has become a key part of the companies strategy moving forward at Fortune’s Brainstorm A.I. conference. Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi is quick to explain why he’s placed artificial intelligence (A.I.) at the center of his company, the...
Google Ads Manual Bidding VS Automated Bidding
Originally Posted On: https://onlineadvertisingacademy.com/free-training/google-ads-manual-bidding-vs-automated-bidding/. Learn the pros and cons of Google Ads Manual bidding VS Automated bidding, also known as Smart bidding. Google ads has many options for bidding, it is important to know when to use Maximize Conversions, Target CPA, Target ROAS, or use Manual CPC when Smart bidding is failing miserably.
Pros and Cons of the Envelope Budgeting System
If you’ve ever explored successful ways to maintain a budget and manage your finances, then chances are you’ve probably heard of something called envelope budgeting. Here’s what the envelope budget system is, the pros and cons, and who might be a good candidate for this method. What...
Chief Carriers, Inc. Named TOP 20 Best Fleets for the 3rd Year in a Row
Originally Posted On: https://chiefcarriers.com/chief-carriers-inc-named-top-20-best-fleets-for-the-3rd-year-in-a-row/. Chief Carriers, Inc. is honored to announce that it has been named to the TOP 20 list of Best Fleets to Drive For program by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge. This recognition honors for-hire trucking companies from across North America that provide exemplary work...
How Much Does Credit Utilization Affect My Credit Score?
Revolving credit can provide you with easy and convenient access to funding when it’s needed. But it’s helpful to know that utilizing too much of your credit availability could adversely affect your credit score (also called your FICO Score). Let’s explore what your credit utilization ratio is and how it can be used to improve your credit rating.
How Millennials Low on Cash Can Fund Everyday Expenses
For millennials, being low on cash is nothing new. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to make ends meet. If you’re a millennial and are low on cash, don’t worry – there are plenty of ways to fund your everyday expenses. Here are six options millennials can consider:
Law Firm Marketing: How Youtube Advertising Can Help Law Firms Reach More Clients
Originally Posted On: https://brantleydavisadagency.com/law-firm-marketing-how-youtube-advertising-can-help-law-firms-reach-more-clients/. Law Firm Marketing: How Youtube Advertising Can Help Law Firms Reach More Clients. Admit it. You spent at least 45 minutes last night watching videos about your favorite topic on Youtube. Well, you’re not alone. Youtube is the most popular streaming platform. And with plans to...
What to look for in Friday's jobs report
A week that has been chock-full of economic data will be capped off Friday with the first US jobs report of 2023. Economists estimate that 185,000 positions were likely added in January, according to Refinitiv. That would be a considerable drop from the 504,000 jobs added in January 2022 and...
How cashless spending has grown since 2015
Digital payment trends that had been steadily developing for a decade or more kicked into high gear when the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the widespread adoption of cashless payments. In March 2020, consumers pulled back discretionary spending across the board. Instead of live events and travel, for instance, Americans widely opted...
4 Key takeaways from the jaw-dropping January jobs report
America's job market demonstrated its stunning resilience Friday, besting expectations by a factor of nearly three and making all those recession forecasts look pretty silly. Earlier this week, the consensus estimate among economists was that the US economy likely added about 185,000 jobs in January. That would have been a solid gain, still above the pre-pandemic average.
4 Ways to Make the Most of a Line of Credit
Whether you need money that you’d have right now, expect to make a major purchase, or just prefer not to use cash, a line of credit can be a convenient option. Let’s dive deeper into how a line of credit works and how it can be used to your benefit.
Could AI take over SEO?
Originally Posted On: https://essexwebdesignstudio.com/could-ai-take-over-seo/. With the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in SEO, businesses are now able to automate their marketing processes and improve their results. AI can be used to identify high-value keywords, optimise content for search engines, and analyse website performance. With the help of AI, SEOs...
Where Can I Get Emergency Money Today?
There are few feelings in life more stressful than an emergency financial need. Auto repairs, medical expenses, overdue bill payments, and empty refrigerators all fall into this category. You can probably add quite a few more scenarios if you have children. What classifies as a financial emergency can differ for...
