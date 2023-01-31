Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLFI.com
Newcomers force primary races in Greater Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two political newcomers are forcing primary races in Greater Lafayette. Friday at noon was the deadline for candidates to file to run in the 2023 municipal elections. Only two contested races will be on the primary ballot. Four candidates are running for three open...
WIBC.com
Zionsville 2040: Republican Candidate John Stehr’s Plan
ZIONSVILLE, Ind.--Republican candidate for Mayor of Zionsville John Stehr says he has a three-part comprehensive plan for Zionsville over the next 15 years if elected. He calls it “Zionsville 2040.”. “When I set out to run for mayor, I did it with a purpose – I want to make...
WISH-TV
Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
inkfreenews.com
A Letter To State Lawmakers: Pass Bills That Would Aid Rather Than Hinder Our Rural Hospitals
Editor’s Note: Alan Fisher is chief executive officer of Woodlawn Hospital, an independent, critical access hospital with clinics in Akron, Argos and Fulton. Fisher started working in health care while in the military and has spent his life in the industry. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds a Master of Business Administration.
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
inkfreenews.com
Meet New Fedco Director At Reception Thursday
ROCHESTER — The public is invited to attend a reception from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Arlington Public House, 703 Main St., Rochester, as the Fulton Economic Development Corp. introduces its new executive director, Michael Ladd, to the community. Ladd is an experienced leader in the nonprofit industry....
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
Mike Woodson Gives Injury Update on Johnson, Geronimo, Duncomb
Ahead of Indiana's matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Saturday at Assembly Hall, coach Mike Woodson commented on the injury status of Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo and Logan Duncomb.
Jack's Take: Three Concerns For Indiana Against Purdue After Midweek Games
Indiana lost at Maryland on Tuesday and Purdue protected home court on Wednesday against Penn State, setting up Saturday's rivalry game at Assembly Hall. I was at Mackey Arena on Wednesday, and here are some quick thoughts and concerns for the Hoosiers prior to their matchup against the nation's No. 1 team.
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
1/29/23 Homeless tents
Snow littered the ground and splattered onto my notepad as I walked to the Lafayette food pa…
insidethehall.com
Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game
Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
Mike Woodson Canceled Recruiting Visit To Purdue After Conversation With Bob Knight
Mike Woodson has been around the Indiana-Purdue rivalry as a high school recruit, college athlete and now as the Hoosiers' coach. Ahead of Saturday's game, Woodson shared stories and thoughts on the history of the rivalry.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Nearly 200 People Attend Chamber Luncheon at 51 West Event Center
Close to 200 people attended the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce State of the Chamber 2023 luncheon Thursday at the 51 West Event Center in downtown Frankfort. The chamber recognized individuals, businesses and organizations that have gone above and beyond in 2022. “We just love doing this,” said Clinton County...
How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball at No. 21 Indiana on Saturday
No. 1 Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) heads to a hostile Assembly Hall on Saturday for the first rivalry matchup of the season against No. 21 Indiana (15-7, 6-5). Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
