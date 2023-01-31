Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Related
abc45.com
Glenn Highschool Assistant Basketball Coach arrested
The men's basketball team at Glenn High has one less coach tonight after police put him in handcuffs last night. Deputies say this all started with a tip from a community member to a school Resource Officer. Forsyth County Deputies arrested Glenn High Volunteer Assistant Basketball Coach Brandon Mock last...
abc45.com
Carolina Theatre Begins Planning $600,000 Restoration
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolina Theatre has commissioned Greensboro-based firm LS3P Associates to lead a historic redesign of their 96-year-old structure. This project falls within LS3P’s Design-In-Kind program, a Pro Bono plan to help support local community partners. Architect Steve Freyaldenhoven has been working with the Carolina Theatre’s Board of Directors to complete restoration that began in November. Officials say the entire job is estimated to cost $600,000. Financial support to cover this work is being raised as part of the theatre’s capital campaign, Setting the Stage.
abc45.com
City of Winston-Salem develops unique mental health response team
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem will soon send mental health counselors to some non-violent 911 calls. Unique is the word that team director Kristin Ryan uses when describing the Behavioral Evaluation and Response Team, or BEAR Team. “Response teams, mobile crisis teams do exist," said Ryan. Co-response...
abc45.com
Community update held year after Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday night, a year and a day after the historic Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire, community leaders organized an update for community members with a chance for residents to ask questions. Angry and confused residents like Fernell Black voiced their concerns. “The city got caught with their...
abc45.com
Gun found on Glenn High School Campus
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies said a Glenn High School student brought a gun onto campus today. The student was detained and transported to a juvenile detention center. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said nobody was hurt during the incident. This is a developing story.
abc45.com
Randleman Road Marathon Gas Robbed at Gunpoint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday around 1:30 a.m., Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Marathon at 2435 Randleman Road. Police say that a man with a handgun entered the business and took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing on foot. The suspect was described as a...
abc45.com
Guilford County foster children in need of foster homes
Greensboro — With an increase of Children entering foster care across Guilford County, there aren’t enough foster homes to accommodate the children. According to Jeremy Wagoner, Director of Family Engagement with Children’s Home Society, foster homes are steadily declining and the number of children needing a foster home is increasing.
abc45.com
A Man is Recovering after Being Shot while walking
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found one victim, identified as Jawion Anderson, suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. Anderson was immediately transported to a hospital. The police report says the victim was walking on Indiana Avenue and was shot by a suspect described to be between 5'06 and 5'08 wearing all black. The victim's injury is said to be non-life-threating. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at 336.773.7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336.727.2800.
abc45.com
Randolph County Courthouse Vandalized, Suspect Wanted
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday evening, the Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized. Sheriff’s Deputies say surveillance video shows a Black male in black in pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows. Deputies also...
abc45.com
Body found at Ledford Middle School
Ashley Pugh planned to drop her daughter off early today at Ledford Middle School, but when she arrived a staff member told her about a change of plans. “I rolled the window down and he's like schools canceled today they just sent out the announcement and I'm like hu,” said Ledford Middle School Parent Ashley Pugh.
abc45.com
Driver Arrested with Drugs in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputies began a traffic stop on Robin Lane in Archdale. After the vehicle stopped, a passenger attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught. Narcotics were also found during the vehicle search. A K9 was deployed to search the area where the passenger fled, discovering a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine. Inside the vehicle, Heroin was also found.
abc45.com
Non-profit tests street drugs for fentanyl.
“They'll bring it in before they use it,” said North Carolina Survivors Union director Don Jackson, “believe it or not nobody wants to die.”. The North Carolina Survivors Union is the only place in Greensboro where drug users can test drugs like Heroin and Cocaine for more dangerous substances like Fentanyl and a new drug called Xylazine that can cause large wounds on the body.
Comments / 0