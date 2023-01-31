WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived at the scene they found one victim, identified as Jawion Anderson, suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. Anderson was immediately transported to a hospital. The police report says the victim was walking on Indiana Avenue and was shot by a suspect described to be between 5'06 and 5'08 wearing all black. The victim's injury is said to be non-life-threating. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at 336.773.7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336.727.2800.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO