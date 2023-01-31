Read full article on original website
Sports Notebook: A busy sports venue
The Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington is always a busy sports venue. This winter, though, the facility was even much busier with multiple and various girls and boys indoor high-school track and field meets held at T.J. Some meets included more teams than others. One of the meets included...
Potomac School repeats as swim and dive champs
The strategy of adjusting and maneuvering their lineup to maximize the number of team points paid off with another championship for the Potomac School Panthers. The boys high-school swimming and diving team won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championships for the second straight season by scoring 494 points. The Flint Hill Huskies were second with 453 and Georgetown Day third with 430.
PHOTOS: Wakefield tops McLean in hoops action
The Wakefield Warriors took on the McLean Highlanders in boys basketball action Jan. 27, 2023, with Wakefield coming out on top. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt; click on any photo to start the slide show and click on the “i” at bottom left of photos to see captions.
Wakefield, W-L boys win in hoop action
In Jan. 27 Liberty District high-school basketball games, the Wakefield Warriors boys defeated the visiting McLean Highlanders, 68-55, and the Wakefield girls lost to host McLean, 56-42. For the boys, Kobe Davis had 30 points and seven rebounds and made three threes. Seth Langford scored 14, had 13 rebounds and...
Vienna officials walking a tightrope … over pickleball
In what they hope will prove a net gain and not court further trouble with neighboring residents, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 to restrict times when pickleball may be played at Glyndon Park. Neighbors lately had been making a racket about the tens of thousands of hard pinging sounds...
County Council of PTAs taps Reflections honorees
The Arlington County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) has honored the 2022-23 Reflections contest winners at the county level. Reflections is a nationwide contest and arts-promotion program that encourages students to create works in dance choreography, film production, literature, musical composition, photography and visual arts, based on a common theme. This year’s theme was “Show Your Voice!” All students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to enter.
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
High School Basketball Game Called Off In VA After Player Assaults Opponent: Sheriff
Benches cleared on Tuesday night during the Colonial Forge High School basketball game against Mountain View High School in Stafford when a large fight broke out and members of the sheriff’s office had to step in.Shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said…
Paul Stanley of KISS to Appear at Montgomery Mall
Paul Stanley, the co-founder, singer, and guitarist of legendary rock band KISS, will be appearing at the Wentworth Gallery at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda) on Friday, February 24 from 7-9pm. Stanley’s art is currently on display at the gallery and individuals who purchase one of his paintings will have the opportunity to meet him at event. According to his website, “Paul Stanley creates portraits and abstracts that are emotionally charged compositions. The scale is huge, the paint laid on thickly; the colors have been chosen in order to generate a powerfully physical and emotional effect. Paul’s work can be associated with the Abstract Expressionists of the late 1940’s and 1950’s. He aims to maximize the direct, physical impact of his paintings through scale, texture, color and simplicity of images.” We will post additional details about this event as they are released. Stanley will also be appearing the Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria on Saturday, February 25.
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School
You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
Letter: ‘Gadfly’ reference is a mark of honor
Editor: Initially, when I saw myself, a former chair of the McLean Citizens Association’s Budget and Taxation (B&T) Committee, described in your article [“Libraries Spend Big Bucks to Attract Authors,” Jan. 26] as a “gadfly,” I was taken aback. The article quoted me in regard...
MangoLina holds grand opening in Sterling
A new Salvadoran snack shop specializing in sweet drinks like “mangonadas” and horchata, as well as desserts, opens today in Sterling. It’s called MangoLina and this is the brand’s fourth location in the region. The Burn told you about MangoLina back in December when we learned...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Editor’s Notebook: If free time suddenly opens up …
… here’s a deal I might consider. Frontier Airlines is offering a fly-all-you-want-during-summer promotion starting at $399 per person. As the deal says, you can fly all you want on their routes from May 2 to Sept. 3 for one inclusive price. Kind of. The fine print is extensive,...
Missing Middle vote showcases divisions among Arlington leaders
They tried and they tried, but in the end, Arlington County Board members Christian Dorsey and Katie Cristol were unable to convince their three colleagues to move forward on more aggressive implementation options for the controversial Missing Middle housing initiative. “I’m deeply disappointed,” Dorsey said on Jan. 25 as board...
Forum to detail importance of Sister City’s ‘Charlemagne Prize’
The Arlington Sister City Association will host a panel discussion – “The Charlemagne Prize in Germany: Its History, Arlington Connection and 2022 Award to Belarusian Activists” – on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Marymount University’s Ballston Center, 1000 North Glebe Road.
Letter: Missing Middle is example of ‘Arlington Way’ playing out
Editor: The Arlington Way and Ellen Bozman’s name have both come up recently in policy debates. The Sun Gazette recently reported on the County Board public comments forum on Missing Middle including a speaker citing Ellen Bozman, a long-serving member of the County Board. As Ellen’s daughter and granddaughter, we appreciate that her memory and legacy remain in people’s thoughts – and believe she would support expanded housing options.
Wegmans Cutting the Ribbon on New Virginia Store
Wegmans Food Markets is ready to celebrate the opening of its latest location in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Reston, Va. The 85,000-square-foot store is the grocer’s 110th store overall and its 15th location in Virginia. The Reston Wegmans, located at 11950 Hopper Street, employs approximately 425 team members...
Chef Gordon Ramsay opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at DC Wharf
WASHINGTON — British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened his fine dining restaurant based on his hit TV series Hell’s Kitchen in D.C. over the weekend. The restaurant is located at the Wharf in Southwest D.C., a 14,000 square feet two-story space that provides views overlooking the Potomac River. Its design should be recognizable to fans of the TV show with dining room, patio, or terrace seating.
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
