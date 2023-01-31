Paul Stanley, the co-founder, singer, and guitarist of legendary rock band KISS, will be appearing at the Wentworth Gallery at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda) on Friday, February 24 from 7-9pm. Stanley’s art is currently on display at the gallery and individuals who purchase one of his paintings will have the opportunity to meet him at event. According to his website, “Paul Stanley creates portraits and abstracts that are emotionally charged compositions. The scale is huge, the paint laid on thickly; the colors have been chosen in order to generate a powerfully physical and emotional effect. Paul’s work can be associated with the Abstract Expressionists of the late 1940’s and 1950’s. He aims to maximize the direct, physical impact of his paintings through scale, texture, color and simplicity of images.” We will post additional details about this event as they are released. Stanley will also be appearing the Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria on Saturday, February 25.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO