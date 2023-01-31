Read full article on original website
Tis’ the Season for Crawfish, Mardi Gras, Football, & Festivals
Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready because the 2023 season is full steam ahead. Several Gulf Coast hotspots have already started boiling Mississippi’s favorite crustacean and serving bright red spicy crawfish by the pound with lots of potatoes, corn, sausage, onions, peppers, Brussels sprouts, and even mushrooms and green beans.
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs Elks parade expected to draw another massive crowd
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade returned to massive, raucous crowds last year after a COVID-induced hiatus in 2021. There’s every reason to expect more of the same when the 47th Elks parade rolls this Saturday. The parade typically draws tens of thousands of...
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
biloxinewsevents.com
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
wxxv25.com
Captain’s Wharf Marina opening spring of 2023 in Gulfport
After years of planning and preparation, Captain Al’s Steak and Seafood is expanding. You’ve probably already noticed some of the work. Coming this spring is Captain’s Wharf Marina, located a stone’s throw away from the Gulfport restaurant. Dock space and boat slips will be available to...
wxxv25.com
WOW Care Closet helps women on the Gulf Coast
WOW Care Closet in Gulfport has everything a woman needs when it comes to making a great impression or just have the basic necessities when it comes to clothes. WOW, Women of Wisdom Inc, is an organization that began in 1999. It started as a luncheon that happens once a month to empower, encourage, and energize women along the Gulf Coast.
biloxinewsevents.com
Kellie’s Has The Best And Biggest Sandwiches In Mississippi
The po’boy may have gotten its start in New Orleans, but this special restaurant in Picayune might be giving the Crescent City a run for its po’boy money. Serving up some of the biggest sandwiches in Mississippi, Kellie’s Poor Boys is a local favorite for a reason. Swing by and give them a try!
WLOX
Gulfport couple donates funds to pay off meal debt at Orange Grove school
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents Buster and Nelda Tindel presented Orange Grove Elementary School‘s cafeteria with a $2,700 check to pay off student meal debts from the fall semester. It’s one of the largest donations given to a Harrison County school in the last five years. It comes...
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
wxxv25.com
Couple pays off student meals at Orange Grove Elementary
Orange Grove Elementary received a generous donation to pay off school meals from the fall semester. Buster and Nelda Tindel donated $2,700 to their local elementary school. What was a small amount to them, is actually the largest donation to a Harrison County school in the last five years. Orange...
biloxinewsevents.com
Shrimp Restaurants Are Plentiful In Kiln, Mississippi
Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a…
gchsstudentpress.org
City, county see increase in restaurants
Lucedale’s restaurant community is growing and with that the array of food choices. “… it gives our little town a little more variety, and I feel like that’s something we haven’t had in a while,” sophomore Abbie Evans said. Lucedale is the 13th fastest growing...
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive down Commission Road on the south side of the Seabee Base in Gulfport, you’ll see a wall of huge shipping containers lining the roadway. They were set up in an effort to protect service members and base residents from gun violence outside the gates.
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
bslshoofly.com
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
Sea Coast Echo
Waveland man charged in Florida cold case
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast on Thursday announced the arrest of a Waveland man in connection with a 1987 Florida cold case. Michael Lapniewski Jr., 55, of Waveland was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder on Jan. 26, Prendergast said in a press release. “The arrest...
