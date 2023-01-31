ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
General Motors to Invest $650 Million in Thacker Pass Lithium Mine

RENO, Nev. — Today, General Motors (GM) Co. announced that it will invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corporation, the company that is developing a lithium mine on Thacker Pass in northern Nevada. If completed, the mine will be the largest lithium mine in the United States. GM’s investment...
GM buys stake in lithium mining company to meet future EV demand

General Motors (GM) announced today that it would make an equity investment of $650 million with Lithium Americas to extract lithium at the Thackers Pass mine in Nevada. GM has set a renewed and aggressive EV production goal by introducing its first EV models following the Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, and GMC Hummer EV. To achieve its ambitious EV production target for this year and beyond, it has not only planned four battery production locations through a partnership with LG, but it has also invested in North America’s largest lithium mining operations.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research  appeared first on Nevada Current.
Tesla battery partner Panasonic to lean on 2170 and 4680 batteries for profitability

Tesla battery partner Panasonic cut its 2023 outlook by 12.5 percent after it missed earnings expectations. The Japanese company will lean on automotive batteries, including the 2170 and 4680 chemistries, to improve profitability for operations this year. Panasonic’s Earnings Call on Thursday revealed it struggled with headwinds caused by a...
Elon Musk Once Again Highlights Tesla Giga Nevada Expansion, Says It’ll ‘Almost Entirely Be Solar-Powered’

Last week in a surprise move Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to Giga Nevada. And, today, Musk has once again highlighted Giga Nevada's scale by pointing out that the plant is already the "biggest battery cell, pack & electric motor factory in Americas." and that "over time, Tesla expects Giga Nevada to be almost entirely solar-powered."
Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear

Union cites “importance of preserving domestic aluminum industry” as Alcoa attempts to quash rumors of tear down The post Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear appeared first on Columbia Insight. Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear was first posted on January 31, 2023 at 10:32 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
GM and Lithium Americas Partner to Develop Thacker Pass Mine, Secure Lithium Supply for EVs

DETROIT AND VANCOUVER – General Motors Co. and Lithium Americas Corp. have announced their joint investment in the development of the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada. The Thacker Pass mine is the largest known source of lithium in the United States and the third largest in the world. The joint investment will see GM make a $650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas, making it the largest investment by an automaker in producing battery raw materials.
