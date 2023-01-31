Read full article on original website
Related
The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles
A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
nativenewsonline.net
General Motors to Invest $650 Million in Thacker Pass Lithium Mine
RENO, Nev. — Today, General Motors (GM) Co. announced that it will invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corporation, the company that is developing a lithium mine on Thacker Pass in northern Nevada. If completed, the mine will be the largest lithium mine in the United States. GM’s investment...
CNBC
General Motors doesn’t expect significant U.S. production of EVs until second half of year
General Motors executives said they don't expect significant production increases of new EVs until the second half of this year. The problem? Battery cell production at GM's new or under-construction U.S. plants, executives said. As GM slowly increases production, others such as Hyundai and Ford have been ratcheting up production...
teslarati.com
GM buys stake in lithium mining company to meet future EV demand
General Motors (GM) announced today that it would make an equity investment of $650 million with Lithium Americas to extract lithium at the Thackers Pass mine in Nevada. GM has set a renewed and aggressive EV production goal by introducing its first EV models following the Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, and GMC Hummer EV. To achieve its ambitious EV production target for this year and beyond, it has not only planned four battery production locations through a partnership with LG, but it has also invested in North America’s largest lithium mining operations.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research appeared first on Nevada Current.
teslarati.com
Tesla battery partner Panasonic to lean on 2170 and 4680 batteries for profitability
Tesla battery partner Panasonic cut its 2023 outlook by 12.5 percent after it missed earnings expectations. The Japanese company will lean on automotive batteries, including the 2170 and 4680 chemistries, to improve profitability for operations this year. Panasonic’s Earnings Call on Thursday revealed it struggled with headwinds caused by a...
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Once Again Highlights Tesla Giga Nevada Expansion, Says It’ll ‘Almost Entirely Be Solar-Powered’
Last week in a surprise move Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to Giga Nevada. And, today, Musk has once again highlighted Giga Nevada's scale by pointing out that the plant is already the "biggest battery cell, pack & electric motor factory in Americas." and that "over time, Tesla expects Giga Nevada to be almost entirely solar-powered."
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
As the debate over the future of the Colorado River and its availability as a crucial water supply source for major cities throughout the Southwest continues, the state of California, in a closed-door meeting, suggested the idea and prospects of cutting off the river from multiple major cities, including Phoenix and Las Vegas.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Indonesia President Confident Of Winning Tesla EV Plant Investment Courtesy Of Battery Reserves And Subsidies
Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is confident about Tesla, Inc TSLA investing in a production facility in his country after doling out incentives ranging from tax breaks to a concession to mine nickel. Southeast Asia's largest economy wooed the EV giant since 2020 to tap its rich nickel ore...
Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear
Union cites “importance of preserving domestic aluminum industry” as Alcoa attempts to quash rumors of tear down The post Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear appeared first on Columbia Insight. Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear was first posted on January 31, 2023 at 10:32 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
California accounted for 40% of U.S. zero-emission vehicle sales in 2022
Jan 23 (Reuters) - About 19% of all cars sold in California last year were zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), accounting for 40% of all ZEV sales including hybrid vehicles in the United States, data showed.
GM conditionally OKs $650M Nevada lithium mine investment
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — General Motors Co. has conditionally agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corp. in a deal that will give GM exclusive access to the first phase of a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the largest known source of lithium in the U.S.
theevreport.com
GM and Lithium Americas Partner to Develop Thacker Pass Mine, Secure Lithium Supply for EVs
DETROIT AND VANCOUVER – General Motors Co. and Lithium Americas Corp. have announced their joint investment in the development of the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada. The Thacker Pass mine is the largest known source of lithium in the United States and the third largest in the world. The joint investment will see GM make a $650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas, making it the largest investment by an automaker in producing battery raw materials.
Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (GM.N) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business.
Arizona should treat Midwesterners the same as Mexicans
To anyone considering moving to Arizona, find somewhere else to go. We’re full. Seriously. (Well, as “seriously” as an opinion can be taken from someone who isn’t a demographer and didn’t bother to consult with one before writing this screed.) We’re running out of water,...
