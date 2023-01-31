Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team uses counterattacks to top College Station 2-1
Less than 24 hours after battling out a 4-2 win over Magnolia, A&M Consolidated head boys soccer coach Jarrod Southern knew he couldn’t push his players’ fatigued legs. The middle portion of Friday’s District 21-5A match against College Station would have to be a defensive battle of attrition. Then Consol used a counterattack to score the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Tigerland Stadium.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls soccer team tops Montgomery 3-2 for first district win of season
Three different Lady Cougars scored including Taylor Jennings with three minutes left to lift the College Station girls soccer team past Montgomery 3-2 on Thursday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Field. Kennedy Voitier and Olivia Feagan also scored for College Station, which improved to 1-2 in district. Jill Burns,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station boys soccer team beats Montgomery 3-1
The College Station boys soccer team beat Montgomery 3-1 on Thursday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Field. Tyler Kenny and Ethan Riechman scored goals for the Cougars (8-2-1, 3-0), whle Jonathan Corado had two assists and Zack Dang had one. College Station will play at Consol at 7:30 p.m....
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls basketball team runs past Magnolia West
In every aspect of the game, the buzz word surrounding the College Station girls basketball team is attack. Thursday in a rescheduled District 21-5A matchup against Magnolia West, the Lady Cougars pushed the issue in transition offense and on the boards to take a 57-41 win at Cougar Gym. “That’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team uses strong second half to get past College Station 65-57
Up six points with a minute to go, Rudder’s players heard a loud “Let’s go Rangers!” chant bellowed out from their fans at Cougar Gym as they drowned out College Station’s cheers on the opposite sideline. That encouragement from the Rudder faithful was needed for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team has 11 freshmen, 3 transfers enrolled; Maroon & White Game April 15
The Texas A&M football has 11 freshmen on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28. The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys basketball team drops home game to Hutto
HUTTO (20-10, 6-3) — Byron Piper 10, JJ Washington 13, Dylon Richardson 21, Zachary Hicks 11, Al Diaby 13, Peter Osagie-Aruya 2, Jaylen Parkinson 2, Brody Bujnoch 2. BRYAN (17-12, 3-5) — TJ Johnson 18, CJ Ellis 2, Zach Williams 4, Will Jefferson 4, Chris Maxey 13. Hutto...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls soccer team wins third straight district match
Carson Walter scored the game’s only goal, and A&M Consolidated’s defense and goalkeeper Reagan Lee made it stand for a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Magnolia in District 21-5A girls soccer action Thursday at Tigerland Stadium. Walter scored off Lily Hickson’s crossing pass in the first half to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team fights back to force overtime, beats Rudder on Rich's 3
A&M Consolidated’s Zoe Rich came off the bench to hit back-to-back jump shots to lift the Lady Tigers to a 69-66 double-overtime victory over Rudder on Thursday night at The Armory in District 21-5A girls basketball play. Rich hit a 14-footer with 1 minute, 41 seconds left to pull...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team bests A&M Consolidated 68-58 for first place in 21-5A
In the battle for sole possession of first place in District 21-5A, the Rudder Rangers boys basketball team triumphed over A&M Consolidated 68-58 on Thursday at Tiger Gym. With four games left in the district, Rudder (27-4, 9-1) is in the driver’s seat for the district championship. The win combined with the rest of Thursday’s district results guaranteed Rudder at least a playoff spot.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie track and field teams to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, Saturday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie women divers take four of top five spots in 1-meter event at Air Force Invitational
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alyssa Clairmont led the Texas A&M divers to a 1-2-4-5 finish on the women’s 1-meter springboard Friday at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Clairmont won her 10th event of the season with 311.70 points. A&M’s Mayson Richards placed second at 309.35 with teammates Joslyn Oakley and Payton Props in fourth and fifth respectively with 297.25 and 291.50 points.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station seeks redevelopment efforts through 2023
The city of College Station could see significant changes in the next few years as it looks into redeveloping the area through strategic planning, commercial and retail development. “This may be a misconception, but when the city starts talking about redevelopment or maybe some scenario planning in an area, I...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team hopes to improve free-throw shooting against Georgia
At 5-foot-11, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said a multi-hour bus ride can get uncomfortable for him quickly with minimal leg room let alone for college basketball players standing more than 6-foot tall. So the fact that Aggies’ travel plans got changed by the winter weather on Monday might...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team to play at No. 2 Ohio State on Friday
The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play second-ranked Ohio State at 5 p.m. Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio. A&M (1-2) beat 20th-ranked Pepperdine last weekend in the ITA Kickoff Weekend then lost to 18th-ranked Stanford. The Buckeyes (7-0) posted 4-0 victories over Central Florida and Oregon last weekend in the ITA Kickoff.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Jack Moss, Austin Bost earn preseason All-America honors
Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss and senior designated hitter Austin Bost are second-team picks on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason All-America teams. Moss batted .380 with 18 doubles and 49 RBIs last season, while Bost batted .360 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Plans in place to renovate Hearne’s Wood Field
Hearne head football coach Ricky Sargent had to wait an unexpected extra week to coach his first home game with the Eagles in 2017. Rains from Hurricane Harvey had flooded Wood Field, Hearne’s home since 1929, and forced the team to play on a Saturday and rent Franklin’s stadium instead. Last season, the Eagles’ season opener against Burton had a spontaneous site change to Caldwell on the day of the game due to wet field conditions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Looking back at a decade of Aggie coverage with Zach Taylor, Ainias Smith returns
My Aggie Nation Podcast originator Zach Taylor joins the show to look back at his decade of covering Texas A&M sports before leaving the media industry. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss the return of wide receiver Ainias Smith for a super senior season.
Comments / 0