Fernandina Beach, FL

Man that went missing in Fernandina Beach has been found, police say

By Chase Bunker
ESPN 690
 5 days ago
Update Feb. 1: Man has been found, police say.

Fernandina Beach Police is issuing a Silver Alert for 72-year-old man who was last seen in his home in Fernandina Beach at 3:00 Monday afternoon. Cramer Jr is 6′0″, 182 lbs with short white hair, and a gray mustache, and is believed to have the early stages of Dementia.

Police say Cramer is possibly driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier with the Florida tag Y72BCH. His credit card was used at a Citgo station in Perry, FL at 10:17 this morning.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Fernandina Beach Police Department at 904-277-7342.

First Coast News

One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
