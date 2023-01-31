Catching an essay written with AI … with help from AI

The groundbreaking chat bot ChatGPT from OpenAI, the company led by CEO and co-founder Sam Altman (above), is seen as a significant advance in AI. Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

How can you tell if a college essay or cover letter was written by AI? Well, use AI of course.

San Francisco AI company OpenAI announced Tuesday it is rolling out a new tool that can detect AI-written texts, including those created by its hit AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The tool, called a “classifier,” can “distinguish between text written by a human and text written by AIs from a variety of providers” and can flag “false claims that AI-generated text was written by a human,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

But there’s a catch with the new AI-detection tool: It doesn’t always work.

Based on the company’s tests, the OpenAI “classifier”has correctly tagged 26% of AI-written text as “likely AI-written.” On the other hand, it “incorrectly” labeled text written by a person 9% of the time.

In fact, OpenAI described the tool as a “work in progress,” adding that it “should not be used as a primary decision-making tool.”

For example, the technology is “very unreliable” when evaluating texts under 1,000 characters. OpenAI also recommends using the tool only for English text and acknowledges that there are ways to get around the tool: “AI-written text can be edited to evade the classifier.”

The technology “can be updated and retrained based on successful attacks, but it is unclear whether detection has an advantage in the long-term,” OpenAI said.

The tool is being introduced amid growing worries about the use of AI technology for fraud and deception, following the release of ChatGPT.

The AI chatbot became a huge hit after it was introduced in November, but there have been reports that students were using it to cheat in their school work. ChatGPT’s use by media outlets has also become controversial. This was underscored by a recent essay titled, “The College Essay is Dead.”

OpenAI said it is “engaging” with educators to understand their concerns.

“We recognize that identifying AI-written text has been an important point of discussion among educators,” the company said.

Concerns about AI’s impact goes beyond the campuses. Shortly after the introduction of ChatGPT, cybersecurity experts said they monitored criminal hackers using the AI chatbot , including those with limited or no coding experience.

The impact of AI has also grown with the emergence of generative AI, which enables users to create new content, such as art works, by tapping into massive datasets.

Two weeks ago, a group of artists filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Francisco against three AI imaging companies. The lawsuit, which is seeking class action status, is accusing Stability AI, Midjourney and DeviantArt of copyright infringement and unlawfully appropriating their work.

The lawsuit said the three companies employ technology that uses massive databases that include their artworks without their permission.

“All technology, no matter what it is, always kind of has this double-edged sword,” investor Chris McCann, a partner at Race Capital, told The Examiner. He predicted that there will be a lot of gray areas, which is “going to be a challenge for every platform team, every content moderation team, every spam team.”