In The Film Room . . . CB-Leonard Moore
Somewhat unorthodox at times in his running motion and movement, don’t let that fool you with Moore. He has sticky coverage ability, quality change of direction, makeup quickness and physicality to play above his current three-star ranking to a four-star level.
BRO Exclusive: WR Kyle Ford Talks Decision to Transfer to UCLA, Bonding with QBs, and More
UCLA transfer wide receiver Kyle Ford talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his decision to transfer to UCLA from USC, dealing with adversity at USC, what he was looking for in a transfer destination, and a whole lot more...
Post-NSD Tell-All Series: How Oklahoma led wire-to-wire for Cayden Green, even amidst staff turnover, and more
Every relevant detail in Oklahoma's pursuit of two eventual top-100 signees, as well as the back story on a brief courtship between the Sooners and a four-star RB who signed elsewhere.
Daily Delivery: Let's include a tipoff weekend for the 14-member Big 12 hoops schedule
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Today Fitz builds off an idea from Scott at the Boscoe Boys podcast concerning Big 12 basketball scheduling at 14 members. Scott suggested adding a 19th conference game — the Big 12 currently plays 18 conference games — and play the extra game for each school to start the season. Fitz loves the idea and, after explaining why 19 games work really well, then suggests that those seven games be played around the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the same early-December time frame as the Big 12 football championship for an event called the Big 12 Texas Tipoff.
The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
Names to know in 2024: Defense
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, South Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked No. 6 in the country, with five total commitments.
Watch/Listen: Inside Carolina Live! - Heels and Devils - February 4,2023
What: Inside Carolina Live with Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell. Guests: Sherrell McMillan, Joel Berry II, Wes Durham. Listen: 97.9 the Hill, WCHL or stream it here - https://listen.streamon.fm/wchl. Watch:. CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Inside Carolina Live, in partnership with the Chapel Hill Media Group (97.9 The Hill WCHL and...
Lineman reacts to WVU offer, eyes spring visits
Lineman reacts to WVU offer, eyes spring visits

Update with a recently offered lineman.
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five
St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
WATCH: CB Leonard Moore commits to Notre Dame
Leonard Moore, a 3-star CB from Round Rock, TX, announced his college commitment LIVE on 247Sports to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He is the No. 36 ranked CB in Top247 and No. 410 ranked prospect in the 247Spoï¿½
Tommy Rees, the Alabama Decision, and Notre Dame’s Offensive Future
Less than 18 hours after news of Tommy Rees’ visit to Alabama as the potential new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban became widely known, there remain more questions than answers at Irish Illustrated and across the landscape of Notre Dame football. This is not the definitive assessment of Notre...
Picks For Poles Podcast: Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Mock Drafts, February edition
As the NFL offseason continues, all 32 franchises are busy preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears are no different. In an offseason featuring the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and the most cap space in the NFL, the Bears are free to get creative when adding talent to the roster. That means multiple avenues to address needs such as wide receiver, offensive line, and defensive line.
Late Kick: Colorado fields impressive transfer and recruiting class
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down Colorado's incoming transfer and recruiting class.
Florida State visit exceeds expectations for 6-foot-7 OL Nyier Daniels out of New Jersey
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star offensive lineman Nyier Daniels for a quick visit on campus this past Sunday. Daniels, after visiting Florida on Saturday, spent a few hours around FSU's staff the following day before departing back home to New Jersey. "It was a great...
Fickell's first UW coaching staff filled with familiarity in unfamiliar territory
MADISON, Wis. — Luke Fickell's first coaching staff in charge of the University of Wisconsin football program has equal parts familiarity and unfamiliarity. Almost everyone knows each other well, but they will have to work hard to gain a thorough understanding of the place. The new Badgers head coach,...
Michigan State buzz from the Senior Bowl
All week long, Michigan State products Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer have gotten rave reviews from talent evaluators down in Mobile (AL). The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a unique opportunity for college seniors to showcase their skills in both a practice setting, and a competitive game, all in one week in front of NFL scouts.
VIDEO: 'Coach Crime' on his return to Auburn coaching DBs
AUBURN, Alabama–Veteran defensive coach Wesley McGriff is a member of Hugh Freeze's rebuilt Auburn football coaching staff. Known for his upbeat personality, "Coach Crime" or "Coach Crime Dog" and the rest of the defensive staff hope to take a bite or two out of SEC offenses this fall. McGriff...
Live Updates: Hotbed 7v7 Classic
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. -- View live updates from the Hotbed Football 7v7 Classic at the Westminster Academy Athletic Complex on Saturday. The tournament features 12 teams including the South Florida Express. Miami targets are expected to participate in the event. Games begin at 9 a.m. Christopher Stock has covered the...
