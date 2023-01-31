ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In The Film Room . . . CB-Leonard Moore

Somewhat unorthodox at times in his running motion and movement, don’t let that fool you with Moore. He has sticky coverage ability, quality change of direction, makeup quickness and physicality to play above his current three-star ranking to a four-star level.
Daily Delivery: Let's include a tipoff weekend for the 14-member Big 12 hoops schedule

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Today Fitz builds off an idea from Scott at the Boscoe Boys podcast concerning Big 12 basketball scheduling at 14 members. Scott suggested adding a 19th conference game — the Big 12 currently plays 18 conference games — and play the extra game for each school to start the season. Fitz loves the idea and, after explaining why 19 games work really well, then suggests that those seven games be played around the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the same early-December time frame as the Big 12 football championship for an event called the Big 12 Texas Tipoff.
MANHATTAN, KS
The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program

The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments

Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
AUBURN, AL
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five

St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
COLORADO STATE
Picks For Poles Podcast: Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Mock Drafts, February edition

As the NFL offseason continues, all 32 franchises are busy preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears are no different. In an offseason featuring the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and the most cap space in the NFL, the Bears are free to get creative when adding talent to the roster. That means multiple avenues to address needs such as wide receiver, offensive line, and defensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
Michigan State buzz from the Senior Bowl

All week long, Michigan State products Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer have gotten rave reviews from talent evaluators down in Mobile (AL). The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a unique opportunity for college seniors to showcase their skills in both a practice setting, and a competitive game, all in one week in front of NFL scouts.
EAST LANSING, MI
VIDEO: 'Coach Crime' on his return to Auburn coaching DBs

AUBURN, Alabama–Veteran defensive coach Wesley McGriff is a member of Hugh Freeze's rebuilt Auburn football coaching staff. Known for his upbeat personality, "Coach Crime" or "Coach Crime Dog" and the rest of the defensive staff hope to take a bite or two out of SEC offenses this fall. McGriff...
AUBURN, AL
Live Updates: Hotbed 7v7 Classic

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. -- View live updates from the Hotbed Football 7v7 Classic at the Westminster Academy Athletic Complex on Saturday. The tournament features 12 teams including the South Florida Express. Miami targets are expected to participate in the event. Games begin at 9 a.m. Christopher Stock has covered the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
