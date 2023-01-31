Read full article on original website
UK sees surge in new construction businesses
The number of construction companies in the UK has grown by 17% in the past five years, according to a new study. The findings – collated by Business Name Generator, using figures from the Office of National Statistics – appear to show that demand for construction remains high in the country, despite the recent economic difficulties.
Contrary economic indicators suggest a curiously calm 2023
Unusual times continue to throw off unusual economic indicators. Total construction spending decreased by 0.4% in December, yet industry job openings at the end of the month set a new December high, according to the Associated General Contractors of America’s assessment of two new federal data sets. Association officials said the jobs data signals that the slowdown in construction spending may have been more about changes in weather than demand.
EU to investigate construction’s late payment issues
The European Commission has launched a new consultation aimed at tackling late payment in business. The pan-industry consultation opened earlier this month and runs until 17 March 2023. It comes ahead of a review of the EU’s Late Payment Directive. It aims to collect information on late or unfair...
InEight releases new forecasting accuracy software
InEight Inc., a construction capital project management software company, has announced its latest suite of software innovations that are said to increase forecasting accuracy, field productivity, and subcontractor management. The company says that the latest updates provide contractors with a higher level of forecasting accuracy based on up-to-date project progress,...
Contractor wins deal to add third bridge to Philippines’ Candaba Viaduct
Contractor Leighton Asia has won an Philippine peso $161 million (US$115 million) deal to build the third bridge of the Candaba Viaduct in the north of Manila, Philippines. The third bridge will run for 5.3km between the two existing lanes of the Candaba Viaduct. The Viaduct carries the North Luzon...
CECE presents position paper on decarbonisation
In an animated video, the Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE) has defined its position on decarbonising the €40 billion construction equipment sector. Among its highlights, the video points out that construction equipment is responsible for just 0.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Nevertheless, CECE insists it is wholly...
Epiroc sees increase in orders in Q4 2022
Swedish manufacturer of mining and infrastructure equipment, Epiroc, has released their interim report for Q4 2022. Several acquisitions announced throughout the quarter are said to have strengthened Epiroc’s position in automation, electrification and digitalization. The demand is said to have remained high in the fourth quarter with the company...
Digitalisation analysed at Spanish forum
Spanish equipment rental association ASEAMAC’s annual forum in Madrid saw digitalisation emerge as a key discussion point. More than 200 attendees participated in the event on 26 January, which featured a program of networking and educational sessions. These included a talk from Tomas Babicky, European Affairs Manager of the...
Doka acquires scaffold company AT-PAC
Formwork and scaffolding specialist Doka has finalized its acquistion of scaffolding manufacturer AT-PAC. The news follows Doka’s July 2022 majority stake purchase of the company. The companies initially partnered in 2020 to provide global jobsite solutions. Doka said the full acquisition of AT-PAC positions Doka as a single source...
JLG: Strong demand for access in foreseeable future
Delivered directly to your inbox, Construction Technology Newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team. CONNECT WITH THE TEAM. JLG Q3 sales up 23%. Strong North American demand paired with aging fleets are primary drivers. Wacker Neuson’s electric...
Caterpillar CEO: 2022 one of company’s ‘best’ years
Caterpillar has revealed that sales for its construction industries division was US$6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of US$1.1 billion, or 19%, compared with the same quarter in 2021. Sales increased strongly in North America, up by 34% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to...
Participate in the CE Barometer survey for January
The CE Barometer is a survey of business trends and sentiment in Europe’s construction industry, organised by Construction Europe magazine. Construction businesses across Europe will be surveyed on the current business climate and their expectations for the future. The survey takes just a couple of minutes to complete, with results treated anonymously and confidentially.
