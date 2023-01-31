Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
City says new 'hot spot policing' effort different from the Memphis SCORPION unit
SAN ANTONIO - Tensions are high after videos showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. The officers were members of the department's SCORPION unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods. The unit was created in 2021 to help reduce violent crime in Memphis.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
Comments / 0