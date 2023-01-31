Read full article on original website
Jason Kelce's pregnant wife to bring OB-GYN to Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: 'That could be a super Kelce bowl'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said Wednesday his wife is bringing her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl in the event that she goes into labor on game day.
How Much Money Will NFL Players Get By Winning Super Bowl 57?
When Super Bowl 57 rolls around Sunday, tons of money will be ready to change hands. Betting on the game will be a given. Putting money down on crazy props will also take place. It’s the biggest single day for sports gambling. There’s also money to be had for...
Big Game Bound: Chiefs, Eagles to face off in Super Bowl LVII
INDIANAPOLIS – After 18 weeks of the regular season and three playoff rounds, only two teams are left standing. The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Chiefs are playing in the NFL’s final game for the third time in the last […]
CBS Sports
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever
Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds
It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
gamblingnews.com
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Odds, Time, and Prediction
The time has come for the most important game of the 2022-23 NFL season. Super Bowl LVII is on the program on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the Lombardi Trophy. And it’s going...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
FOX Sports
Eagles lineman Josh Sills placed on exempt list after charges
Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed...
NBC Sports
The biggest challenge facing Sirianni during Super Bowl week
All year, Nick Sirianni has preached focus on the moment. Don’t worry about the past, don’t look to the future, don’t let distractions change your process. And one of the reasons the Eagles are where they are is because they’ve done that so well. For 20...
Super Bowl prop betting increasing in popularity
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Coin toss prop bet lines, betting history
It is fitting that Super Bowl LVII opened at some sportsbooks as a pick 'em. One of the most popular Super Bowl bets that doesn't involve the actual game is the result of the pregame coin flip, which is literally a 50/50 proposition because you have two equal choices. The...
nbcsportsedge.com
Pebble Beach: The Perfect Setup for Tom Hoge
Are you ready to have a little fun? I know I certainly am! It's the Pebble Beach Pro-Am starting Thursday, and I don't know about you; I am stoked to see guys like Josh Allen and Jake Owen tee it up with PGA Tour professionals. It's unique for most. I had someone in Discord ask me why Condoleezza Rice was in the field. It's not common knowledge that the former U.S. Secretary of State is an avid golfer and was one of the first female members at Augusta National. It's great that we have an event like this. Now it's my duty to continue to extract as much value from this event as possible. My outright betting article is live on the NBC Sports Edge page. Read and pick which golfers you'd like to bet on to win the tournament. Below I have selected a few golfers I like in the placement market.
LehighValleyLive.com
Sign the petition for mom of Eagles’ Jason Kelce, Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to do Super Bowl coin flip
Want to be a part of history? Check out this Change.org petition that’s making the rounds. It calls for Donna Kelce to do the official Super Bowl LVII coin flip at next week’s big game. Why, you ask? She will be the first mother in NFL history to...
Printable Super Bowl Squares for Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs
Dimers.com provides exclusive Super Bowl content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. What are Super Bowl Squares?. Super Bowl Squares is a betting game that’s become hugely popular among family, friends, and coworkers at the annual...
Popculture
Tony Romo: CBS Sports Responds to Report About 'Intervention' With Lead NFL Analyst
CBS Sports is showing support for one of its own, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that CBS Sports staged an "intervention" for Tony Romo as network executives noticed that some of the luster of his analysis has faded. Executives, including CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and CBS' lead NFL game producer, Jim Rikhoff, flew on separate trips to Romo's Dallas home.
Chiefs bar getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday - right in the heart of Eagles country
"We have the passion just like Eagles fans. We love and care and root for our team," said Michael Puggi, a Chiefs fan from South Philadelphia.
