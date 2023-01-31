Are you ready to have a little fun? I know I certainly am! It's the Pebble Beach Pro-Am starting Thursday, and I don't know about you; I am stoked to see guys like Josh Allen and Jake Owen tee it up with PGA Tour professionals. It's unique for most. I had someone in Discord ask me why Condoleezza Rice was in the field. It's not common knowledge that the former U.S. Secretary of State is an avid golfer and was one of the first female members at Augusta National. It's great that we have an event like this. Now it's my duty to continue to extract as much value from this event as possible. My outright betting article is live on the NBC Sports Edge page. Read and pick which golfers you'd like to bet on to win the tournament. Below I have selected a few golfers I like in the placement market.

