Kansas City, MO

CBS Sports

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever

Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
WegENT

2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds

It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Eagles lineman Josh Sills placed on exempt list after charges

Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed...
NBC Sports

The biggest challenge facing Sirianni during Super Bowl week

All year, Nick Sirianni has preached focus on the moment. Don’t worry about the past, don’t look to the future, don’t let distractions change your process. And one of the reasons the Eagles are where they are is because they’ve done that so well. For 20...
The Associated Press

Super Bowl prop betting increasing in popularity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
nbcsportsedge.com

Pebble Beach: The Perfect Setup for Tom Hoge

Are you ready to have a little fun? I know I certainly am! It's the Pebble Beach Pro-Am starting Thursday, and I don't know about you; I am stoked to see guys like Josh Allen and Jake Owen tee it up with PGA Tour professionals. It's unique for most. I had someone in Discord ask me why Condoleezza Rice was in the field. It's not common knowledge that the former U.S. Secretary of State is an avid golfer and was one of the first female members at Augusta National. It's great that we have an event like this. Now it's my duty to continue to extract as much value from this event as possible. My outright betting article is live on the NBC Sports Edge page. Read and pick which golfers you'd like to bet on to win the tournament. Below I have selected a few golfers I like in the placement market.
Popculture

Tony Romo: CBS Sports Responds to Report About 'Intervention' With Lead NFL Analyst

CBS Sports is showing support for one of its own, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that CBS Sports staged an "intervention" for Tony Romo as network executives noticed that some of the luster of his analysis has faded. Executives, including CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and CBS' lead NFL game producer, Jim Rikhoff, flew on separate trips to Romo's Dallas home.
