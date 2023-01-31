Read full article on original website
Related
Futurism
Red Ventures Knew Its AI Lied and Plagiarized, Deployed It at CNET Anyway
We already knew that the tech news site CNET had been publishing AI-generated articles in near secrecy. Things got even more embarrassing for the site when Futurism discovered that the bot's articles were loaded with errors and plagiarism. Now, according to new reporting from The Verge, the scandal has deepened...
Futurism
Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Lean Hard Into AI
After roughly a year and a half of really, really pissing off his stakeholders, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally said something to make investors happy. Bloomberg reports that in a call with investors on Wednesday, the sword-brandishing CEO promised, like pretty much everyone else in Silicon Valley, to make Meta's AI development a priority — a critical factor in his plans for 2023, which he's apparently calling Meta's "Year of Efficiency." Probably a sound goal to pursue, considering that Meta spent 2022 burying $14 billion in the wildly underwhelming digital landscape that is the metaverse, meanwhile laying off entire towns' worth of workers.
Futurism
ChatGPT’s Explosive Popularity Makes It the Fastest-Growing App in Human History
According to reporting from Reuters, OpenAI's ChatGPT is now the fastest-growing app in human history, reaching an estimated 100 million active monthly users in just the two months since its November release. "In 20 years following the internet space," UBS analysts reportedly wrote in a note to Reuters, citing a...
Futurism
Whatever You Think of BuzzFeed's AI Quizzes, They're Way Less Horrible Than What CNET Has Been Doing
As if the journalism industry wasn't already troubled enough, it's been wracked with turmoil in recent weeks as media outlets have started using artificial intelligence to beef up their content machines. If you've glanced at Futurism's headlines over the past month, you'll know that we've been steadfastly following news about...
Futurism
OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"
In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
Comments / 0