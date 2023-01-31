Read full article on original website
KUCB
Unalaska school board selects finalists in superintendent search
The Unalaska school board has narrowed its superintendent search down to three finalists from a pool of eight total applicants. This is the second time in just two years that the island’s school district has gone through the process of hiring a superintendent, and it will be the first time in more than two decades that the district has held on-site interviews for candidates.
