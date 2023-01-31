Read full article on original website
kcaw.org
Girls on the Run races toward 14th season in Sitka
Girls in third through fifth grade can now register to participate in the 14th season of Girls on the Run, an after-school program that inspires girls to make healthy choices while training for an end-of-season 5k run. Katie Niedermeyer and Barbara Quinn joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming season. Listen to the full interview here:
Kale yeah! Sitka chef Renee Trafton named James Beard Award semifinalist
When I meet Renee Trafton on a Monday, it’s a day off at Beak, so the restaurant is empty, and we have our choice to sit at one of a handful of mismatched tables. She chooses a black and white striped rectangular table in the corner of her restaurant, next to a 100 year old wooden piano. She says table eight is where most people sit if they have a choice, next to the window where there’s a slight view of the water.
SFAC Presents: Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards
The indie-folk trio Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, bring the power of fiddle, cello and bass to their music, along with the influences of folk, edgy pop and dance. Cortese’s band and SFAC’s Kenley Jackson joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss their upcoming concert, happening tonight (2-1-23) and the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Listen here:
