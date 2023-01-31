Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling The Rock Showing Up at WWE WrestleMania 39
Despite years of speculation and fantasy booking from fans, it appears The Rock vs. Roman Reigns may finally be off the table for WWE. During the post-show Royal Rumble press conference, Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed that talks were held with Rock regarding a match at WrestleMania 39 this April but that his busy schedule ultimately prevented it from happening.
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: John Cena, Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania; Cody Rhodes; Edge vs. Finn Balor
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Cena, Rousey Reportedly Have Planned WrestleMania Matches. WWE reportedly has John Cena and Ronda Rousey ticketed for major matches at WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t...
Comments / 0