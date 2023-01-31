ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols death: white officer’s belated suspension raises questions

By Adam Gabbatt and Gloria Oladipo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003SqC_0kXpibSa00
People hold signs during a protest in New York on 28 January. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Questions have been raised over why Memphis police waited weeks to name a white police officer involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols , as it emerged an unnamed seventh officer and three emergency responders have also been disciplined over the case.

Major Karen Rudolph of Memphis police announced on Monday that the white officer in question, Preston Hemphill, was placed on desk duty on 8 January, a day after Nichols – who is Black – was beaten by police and two days before he died.

Police had named and fired five Black officers on 20 January – all of whom have since been charged with murder over Nichols’s death – but waited to reveal Hemphill’s identity.

On Tuesday, the civil rights attorney representing Nichols’s family, Ben Crump, said video footage from the beating shows Hemphill pulling Nichols from his car before shocking the 29-year-old with a Taser stun gun.

A copy of a police report written hours after Nichols’s beating mentions that Hemphill used a stun gun on Nichols. A photo of the police report first appeared on social media after being posted by the Memphis talkshow host Thaddeus Matthews, who is known as the the Cussing Pastor and said a source had provided it to him. The district attorney, Steven Mulroy, reportedly told the New York Times on Monday that his office had a police report the same as the one contained in the photograph posted by Matthews.

While video footage verifies the report’s description of Hemphill’s using a stun gun on Nichols, the document omits mention of the kicks and punches that officers unleashed on Nichols, the Times article added.

Neither Memphis police nor Mulroy’s office responded on Tuesday to requests for comment about the report, which sought to portray Nichols as violent and combative despite videos of his killing demonstrating nothing remotely close to that and instead contained horrifying images of him calling out for help from his mother.

According to Crump, the footage – including from officer body cameras – also captures Hemphill saying of colleagues at the scene: “I hope they stomp his ass.”

Crump criticized Memphis police for waiting to name Hemphill, who has not yet been fired or charged with a crime.

“Why is his identity and the role he played in Tyre’s death just now coming to light?” Crump said in a statement .

“We have asked from the beginning that the Memphis police department be transparent with the family and the community – this news seems to indicate that they haven’t risen to the occasion.

“It certainly begs the question why the white officer involved in this brutal attack was shielded and protected from the public eye, and to date, from sufficient discipline and accountability.”

In a statement on Monday, Rudolph said Hemphill and another unnamed officer were relieved of duty on 8 January while police investigated Nichols’s beating.

“Officer Preston Hemphill and the other officer’s actions and inactions have been and continue to be the subject of this investigation,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph said the internal investigation had initially focused on the five officers who were at the “second scene” where Nichols was assaulted. Nichols had fled from a traffic stop after being dragged from his car at that initial scene.

Hemphill was the third officer at the traffic stop that preceded the violent arrest but was not at the scene where Nichols was beaten, his lawyer Lee Gerald has said.

The new information came as fire department officials announced the firing of the emergency medical technicians Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge and Lt Michelle Whitaker in connection with Nichols’s death.

The fire chief, Gina Sweat, said in a statement that the department had received a call from police to respond to a report of a person who had been pepper-sprayed, and the workers arrived as Nichols was handcuffed and leaning up against a squad car.

Long and Sandridge, based on the nature of the call and information police gave them, “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr Nichols”, the statement said. Whitaker and the driver remained in the vehicle.

An investigation determined that all three had violated “multiple” policies and protocols, the statement said.

News of the additional officers’ removal comes as calls for changes to American policing intensify after Nichols’s death.

The chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Steven Horsford, said the group of 60 members of Congress had asked to meet with the president this week to “push for negotiations on much-needed national reforms to our justice system – specifically, the actions and conduct of our law enforcement”.

Joe Biden has called on Congress to pass police reforms, and Nichols’s death has renewed pressure on elected officials to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The bill, drafted after a Minneapolis police officer murdered Floyd in May 2020, would ban chokeholds, create national standards for policing ostensibly to increase accountability, and reform qualified immunity, which shields police officers from civil liability for misconduct.

The legislation passed the US House – then controlled by Democrats – in March 2021 but stalled in the Senate. With the House now under Republican control, it remains to be seen whether progress can be made on the bill.

Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed reporting

Comments / 163

you so stupid
4d ago

for all the people that say the police force needs to change, why don't you join the police force and become the change you want to see

Reply(33)
47
Bigchevy
4d ago

Since Benny Crump is reahing far and wide, why isn't he reaching for the Police Chief 🤔. This happened on her watch, with her officers, who she is ultimately in charge of. Does she not know the performance backgrounds, official evaluations, merit reports, etc. I think if firefighters and paramedics can be canned, then so should she! This would not be the first police job she's been fired from.

Reply(14)
12
Terry Olson
4d ago

Really!!!!!!! It’s terrible what happen, no matter who did it, no matter the color , it’s wrong. They well all be charged , and sent to jail, for a long time with there involvement, but don’t make this out of color. We should all stand together .

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

What would have saved Tyre Nichols’ life?

The heartbreak and anger in writing about police is that they never run out of people to kill. Right after I learned about the cop who killed Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, a protester against the multimillion-dollar police facility that the City of Atlanta is tearing down a forest to construct, I learned about Tyre Nichols. Tyre was a young, Black man who loved to skateboard and take pictures. Memphis police department cops stopped him in a vehicle on January 7. He ran – which is reasonable because cops routinely kill Black people and he wanted to live. Cops often punish people who flee, just like the cops who took Freddie Gray on a “rough ride” for running in 2015. MPD beat him and took him to the hospital. He died three days later.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Two Men Say Cop in Tyre Nichols Case Once Threatened to ‘Blow’ Their Faces Off

One of the Memphis cops arrested for the murder of Tyre Nichols had pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot two other residents in the face two years earlier, the pair recalled. Brothers Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, said they were standing outside a gas station in August 2020 when police cars surrounded them. The brothers, who had been smoking weed, got into Harris’ car in fear and tried to drive away before police caught up to them two miles down the road. Now-former Memphis cop Emmitt Martin III grabbed Harris as he got out of the car after crashing it. Harris tried to run but Martin pinned him to the pavement and pulled out his gun, according to Harris. “I’ll blow your face off,” Martin said, according to Harris. He also threatened to shoot Hervey in the face, and Harris’ mother said she was called just hours after the incident and heard the same. Harris reported the incident to an attorney days later, who told NBC News he’d spoken to Harris and told him internal affairs “probably wouldn’t do anything” about Martin.Read it at NBC News
MEMPHIS, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Checks Jason Whitlock For Blaming Tyre Nichols’s Death On “Single Black Mothers”

He claims the video of officers beating Nichols to death “looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman.”. The murder of Tyre Nichols by several Memphis police officers has captured the attention of the U.S., and Ciara didn’t like what a particular sports journalist had to say. Earlier this month, 29-year-old Nichols was pulled over for a traffic stop. The incident escalated, and he was pulled from his vehicle, pepper sprayed, and tased by a group of officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Black Enterprise

[GRAPHIC] Video Released Showing Brutal, Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

Video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died three days after a traffic stop by police, was released on Friday Jan. 27, by Memphis officials. The video shows officers blow by blow, kick by kick, “deplorable, excessive use of for by police like we haven’t witnessed since the likes of the Rodney King video,” the family attorney, Ben Crump said on CNN Friday.
MEMPHIS, NY
The Independent

Memphis police officer seemingly calls Tyre Nichols beating ‘fun’ in body cam clip

A Memphis police officer can be heard seemingly calling the beating of Tyre Nichols “fun” after the 29-year-old was left laying lifeless on the ground.Bodycam footage of the extensive attack was published last night (27 January), showing the extent of the attack.Nichols died in hospital on 10 Jan from his injuries.Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

565K+
Followers
131K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy