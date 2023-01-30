Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FanSided
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
FOX43.com
Chiefs GM Brett Veach proud to be from Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Football's biggest game is just over one week away, and everyone is focused on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. While many Pennsylvania fans are excited that the Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl once again, not everyone will be rooting for the birds.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
FOX43.com
Eagles center Jason Kelce's pregnant wife is bringing OB-GYN to Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — With Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set to become the first pair of brothers to ever face off in a Super Bowl, many have dubbed this year's event as "The Kelce Bowl." That name, however, could take on...
FOX43.com
Eagles backup offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Josh Sills, a backup offensive lineman for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who was on the inactive...
FOX43.com
Jalen Hurts has gone from lowest of lows to Super Bowl LVII | Locked On Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — For a 24-year-old quarterback, Jalen Hurts has already done things a majority of players at the most important position in football will never do. He made College Football Playoff appearances in all four seasons, with two different power five schools, became a Heisman finalist, an NFL MVP finalist, and is now an NFC champion playing in Super Bowl LVII.
FOX43.com
84-year-old continues to pursue passion as PIAA official
HANOVER, Pa. — They say age is just a number. Take it from 84-year-old Hanover native Gene Groft, who spends his time officiating high school basketball and softball games for the PIAA. “It keeps me young, seriously speaking," said Groft. "If I would quit, I would be a couch...
