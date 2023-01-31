Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce to become first pair of brothers to face off in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, will claim a piece of NFL history when they step on the field to play in Super Bowl LVII.

The duo will become the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl. It’s happened on the coaching side of things before with John Harbaugh’s Ravens facing off with Jim Harbaugh’s 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII, but this marks the first time that two brothers will actually play in the game.

Following the Eagles’ win over the 49ers, Jason spoke to media members and had the perfect response as the Chiefs’ AFC title game against the Bengals was just getting underway.

“I have a Kansas City sweatshirt that I will wear for the next three hours and that’s it for the rest of the year. Win or lose, I am done being a Chiefs fan in three hours,” Jason said.

It’s not the first time that Jason has temporarily been a Chiefs fan.

After the Chiefs’ win over the Bengals, Travis revealed he hadn’t yet spoken to Jason. You can rest assured that their “New Heights Show” leading up to the big game will be fantastic.

“I haven’t talked to him yet, but it’s a cool scenario to be in,” Travis said. “My mom can’t lose. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Both players, of course, play on the offensive side of the ball, so they won’t be on the field at the same time.

“It’s going to be an amazing feeling, playing against him,” Travis continued. “Obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization. You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much respect and how much I love my brother. It’s definitely going to be an emotional game.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid has coached both Jason and Travis during their careers. He said that he feels like part of the family and spoke a bit about the duo ahead of the historic matchup.

“Travis is the little brother and I think big brother (Jason Kelce) probably protected him so Travis could do some crazy things and he probably talked him from jumping off a ladder into the raked-up leaves once or twice, you know (laughter)? But, listen, they’re both, at heart, very competitive and compassionate, I think is the biggest thing,” Reid said. “They care and they care about people, and they care about their game, their trade and their podcast it looks like it’s unbelievable. They’ve got a good mesh there and a good relationship between the two of them. I think Travis has grown up a lot. I think Jason came in probably more mature – big brother. And Travis was a little more immature, but he’s really grown and (is) a good person.”

Each of the Kelce brothers has a Super Bowl ring. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV. This game will provide the ultimate bragging rights for the winning brother, breaking the Super Bowl ring tie in the Kelce household.