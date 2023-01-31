ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce to become first pair of brothers to face off in Super Bowl

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgPT2_0kXphsFu00

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, will claim a piece of NFL history when they step on the field to play in Super Bowl LVII.

The duo will become the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl. It’s happened on the coaching side of things before with John Harbaugh’s Ravens facing off with Jim Harbaugh’s 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII, but this marks the first time that two brothers will actually play in the game.

Following the Eagles’ win over the 49ers, Jason spoke to media members and had the perfect response as the Chiefs’ AFC title game against the Bengals was just getting underway.

“I have a Kansas City sweatshirt that I will wear for the next three hours and that’s it for the rest of the year. Win or lose, I am done being a Chiefs fan in three hours,” Jason said.

It’s not the first time that Jason has temporarily been a Chiefs fan.

After the Chiefs’ win over the Bengals, Travis revealed he hadn’t yet spoken to Jason. You can rest assured that their “New Heights Show” leading up to the big game will be fantastic.

“I haven’t talked to him yet, but it’s a cool scenario to be in,” Travis said. “My mom can’t lose. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Both players, of course, play on the offensive side of the ball, so they won’t be on the field at the same time.

“It’s going to be an amazing feeling, playing against him,” Travis continued. “Obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization. You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much respect and how much I love my brother. It’s definitely going to be an emotional game.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid has coached both Jason and Travis during their careers. He said that he feels like part of the family and spoke a bit about the duo ahead of the historic matchup.

“Travis is the little brother and I think big brother (Jason Kelce) probably protected him so Travis could do some crazy things and he probably talked him from jumping off a ladder into the raked-up leaves once or twice, you know (laughter)? But, listen, they’re both, at heart, very competitive and compassionate, I think is the biggest thing,” Reid said. “They care and they care about people, and they care about their game, their trade and their podcast it looks like it’s unbelievable. They’ve got a good mesh there and a good relationship between the two of them. I think Travis has grown up a lot. I think Jason came in probably more mature – big brother. And Travis was a little more immature, but he’s really grown and (is) a good person.”

Each of the Kelce brothers has a Super Bowl ring. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV. This game will provide the ultimate bragging rights for the winning brother, breaking the Super Bowl ring tie in the Kelce household.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't believe the Cowboys replaced Kellen Moore with Brian Schottenheimer

The Dallas Cowboys continue to make befuddling coaching decisions with their offensive staff this winter. After strangely firing Kellen Moore and giving head coach Mike McCarthy the play-calling duties, the team has promoted NFL veteran Brian Schottenheimer to Moore’s old job. (Oh, and Jerry Jones apparently wants McCarthy around Dallas as long as Tom Landry!)
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts Colts make several offseason changes at QB

While the talk of the Circle City remains with the head coach search for the Indianapolis Colts, the next topic of conversation includes the quarterback position. Without knowing who the next head coach will be, it’s incredibly difficult to suggest which way the Colts will lean at the quarterback position. Given the wide variety of head coach candidates, there are certain quarterback combinations that will work better than others.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Pat Surtain intercepts Jared Goff pass at the Pro Bowl

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain intercepted Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the second flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Surtain beat Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the ball and picked it off before running it back to set up the AFC with good field position. The turnover was one of the best defensive plays from the first two flag football games at the reimagined Pro Bowl this year.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy