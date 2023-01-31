ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago’s new police oversight board, explained

In July 2021, City Council passed an ordinance to create a new police oversight board called the Community Council for Public Safety and Accountability, or CCPSA. The council has operated with interim members for the last year but will turn over to elected officials after the February 28 election. Reset...
