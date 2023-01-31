Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Emerging market governments sell record $44 billion of bonds in January
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A roaring start to the year for debt issuance has helped lift sovereign emerging market bond sales to a record $44 billion peak in January with investors keen to deploy piles of cash. The January borrowing figure surpasses a previous peak of $33 billion raised...
Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 on lending income
MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A solid rise in revenues and lending income allowed Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) to post an 18% jump in profit to a record 9.6 billion euros in 2022, offsetting higher provisions set aside against uncertain economic conditions.
OilPrice.com
Norway’s $1.3 Trillion Wealth Fund Takes Profits From The Oil Stock Rally
The biggest sovereign wealth fund in the world, Norway’s $1.3-trillion Government Pension Fund Global, slightly lowered its stakes in the world’s top Western oil firms last year, taking a profit from the rise in oil and oil stocks. The fund is commonly referred to as Norway’s oil fund...
Losses of Billionaire Adani's Empire Rise to $107 Billion
The crisis of confidence shaking the Indian conglomerate worsens day by day.
kalkinemedia.com
Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge
(Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday and touched roughly five-month highs as a more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted equities and Meta Platforms shares soared on rigorous cost controls. The Dow slipped, dragged down by declines in some big healthcare stocks.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns stocks could drop another 50% this year—but he doesn’t say to stay away from markets entirely
The top investor has some words of despair, and hope, for people looking to get into the stock market this year.
2 Dividend Growth Beasts That Have Tripled Their Payouts Within 7 Years
Can these companies continue boosting their dividends at such aggressive rates?
investing.com
Shell 2022 profit more than doubles to record $40 billion
LONDON (Reuters) - Shell (LON:RDSa) delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, the energy giant said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed it to hand shareholders unprecedented returns. The British company's record earnings, which more than...
investing.com
Adani's market losses top $100 billion as crisis shockwaves spread
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Adani's market losses swelled above $100 billion on Thursday, sparking worries about a potential systemic impact a day after the Indian group's flagship firm abandoned its $2.5 billion stock offering. Another challenge for Adani on Thursday came when S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove...
Dow Dips 300 Points; Snap Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.91% to 33,774.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 11,546.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.41% to 4,059.70. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In...
kalkinemedia.com
Marketmind: Communication breakdown
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market's message is: We hear you, but we don't believe you. All three raised interest rates as expected this week, said they will act again at upcoming...
kalkinemedia.com
3 penny stocks to keep an eye on amid interest rates hike
Penny stocks have a trade value of less than £1 and a market cap of less than £100 million. But investors are often buoyed by their high risk-reward ratio and tend to explore them during inflationary conditions. With the Bank of England (BoE) raising the interest rates UK...
kalkinemedia.com
India's Adani ditches $2.5 billion share sale after $86 billion rout
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday withdrew its $2.5 billion secondary share sale after Adani Group shares plummeted on concerns raised by a U.S. short-seller. Here is a timeline of recent events that have wiped $86 billion off the market value of Adani Group companies. JAN....
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks tepid in early trade
Major U.S. stock indexes modestly green, Nasdaq out front. U.S. Jan Chi PMI 44.3 < 45 est; Jan cons conf 107.1 vs 109 est. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS TEPID...
Comments / 0