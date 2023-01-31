ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. The driver of a Nissan Murano...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy