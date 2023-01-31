Read full article on original website
WLBT
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. The driver of a Nissan Murano...
WLBT
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA/WLBT) - An Alabama man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s ex-husband over the weekend in what is being described by officials as “a lover’s quarrel.”. The sheriff’s office in Greene County, Mississippi, where the incident took place, says that it all started...
WLBT
Miss. Airport Association joins ‘Be the Solution’ anti-human trafficking campaign
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The president of the Mississippi Airport Association is speaking out about his organization joining the fight against human trafficking in the Magnolia State. Tom Heanue, who’s also executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, said he’s glad the M.A.A. has decided to become a partner...
