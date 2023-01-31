ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the...
NBC News

Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think

Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
kalkinemedia.com

Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
DailyWealth

The Man Behind the Best Recession Indicator Flips His Position

"My yield-curve indicator has gone code red, and it's 8 for 8 in forecasting recessions since 1968 – with no false alarms," Campbell Harvey said in a recent interview... "I have reasons to believe, however, that it is flashing a false signal." Harvey is an economist and a finance...
Axios

Euro area grew in the fourth quarter

Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
Reuters

ECB raises rates, signals at least one more hike

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.5% on Thursday and explicitly signalled at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month, reaffirming it would stay the course in the fight against high inflation.
The Hill

What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’

Perhaps a 2023 recession can be avoided after all. Consistently falling prices alongside a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and next week’s anticipated less aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve are changing economists’ tune and renewing hopes about the overall health of the economy. The personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) cooled…
kalkinemedia.com

FOREX-Dollar pares gains on falling U.S. labor costs, before Fed decision

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains made earlier on Tuesday after data showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The Employment Cost Index, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy