Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Brazil's forward soy sales lag as farmers hoard beans -Safras
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Advance sales of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop rose slightly from last month but still trail last year's and historical levels by a wide margin, according to data from Safras & Mercado on Friday. Safras said forward sales of Brazil's soy crop, which farmers are...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-BRF sees freight cost relief, more meat plants being approved for exports
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Freight costs in Brazil for the country's exporters to ship both nationally and internationally have fallen to pre-pandemic levels, bolstering meatpackers export outlook following the end of Chinese lockdowns, Miguel Gularte, chief executive at Brazilian meat processor BRF SA, said on Wednesday. Gularte also...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy sags as Brazil's harvest looms; Fed announcement awaited
CHICAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell more than 1% on Wednesday as traders focused on the expanding harvest of a likely record-large soy crop in Brazil and awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day, analysts said. Wheat futures sagged on profit-taking a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina central bank to ease financing for drought-hit farm sector
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will adopt measures to ease financing for the country's key grains sector that has been badly hit by drought, the entity said on Thursday, which will include more flexible terms on non-payment and subsidized credit lines. The measures will ease rules...
Agriculture Online
Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday. At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's agricultural exports rise 8.5% in 2022
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Agricultural exports from Argentina, one of the world's biggest food suppliers, increased 8.5% in 2022 from a year earlier to $49.58 billion, the South American nation said on Thursday. Soybean exports rose 2.5% to $22.28 billion, while corn exports climbed 2.7% to $9.54 billion,...
Agriculture Online
IKAR cuts Russia's 2023 wheat harvest forecast to 84 mln tonnes
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Agriculture consultancy IKAR has cut its forecast for Russia's 2023 wheat harvest to 84 million tonnes from 87 million tonnes previously, its head Dmitry Rylko told Reuters. He added that this was a preliminary forecast. Analysts started lowering their estimates for the 2023 crop this...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia's Bulog plans 100,000 T of water buffalo meat imports in 2023
JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's food procurement agency (Bulog) plans to import 100,000 tonnes of water buffalo meat in 2023, having imported 113,000 tonnes last year, its chief Budi Waseso said on Thursday. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on Argentine drought concerns
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower in early Asian trading on Friday, but were poised for weekly gains supported by uncertainty over supply from top producer Argentina amid dry weather conditions. Wheat and corn also fell, extending losses to a second consecutive session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease as U.S. jobs report sends dollar surging
(Updates with weaker trend after U.S. jobs data) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, giving up an earlier rise as much stronger than anticipated U.S. jobs figures triggered a jump in the dollar. Soybeans remained on course for a weekly gain, however, as participants assessed...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago prices firm as dollar, crop weather weigh
Dollar fall after Fed comments supports U.S. commodities. Grain markets weigh Argentina drought, big Brazil soy crop. Wheat market continues rebound as Egypt tender eyed. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Matthew Chye. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures rose on...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures hit contract highs on tightening cattle supplies
CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Thursday to life-of-contract highs, as traders continued to digest this week's semiannual cattle report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that showed a 3% year-on-year drop in the size of the U.S. cattle herd. "The markets...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans edge up as investors eye U.S. jobs report
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked up on Friday, staying on course for a weekly gain as participants assessed crop weather in drought-hit Argentina while awaiting U.S. jobs data for a latest gauge of the economic outlook. Wheat eased after a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO
ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - World food prices fell in January for a 10th consecutive month, and are now down some 18% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index,...
Agriculture Online
Top palm oil buyer India's Jan imports fall to six-month low -dealers
MUMBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's January palm oil imports fell 31% from a month ago to their lowest in months as a narrowing discount to rival oils prompted refiners to increase purchases of soybean and sunflower oils, five dealers told Reuters on Thursday. The reduction in palm oil imports...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-U.S. lifts import ban on Sime Darby Plantation products
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. customs authorities on Friday lifted a two-year import ban on palm oil products made by Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation, after determining the goods were no longer produced with forced labour. Goods produced by Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest palm oil company by...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's surging sunseed exports 'unacceptable', farm ministry says
KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower seed exports have rocketed so far this season and the farm ministry said on Thursday this "unacceptable" trend could destroy one of the country's most lucrative agricultural sectors. The agriculture ministry said in a statement a total of 2.75 million tonnes of sunseed...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher on Argentine dry weather conditions
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, underpinned by worries about supply from top producer Argentina due to dry weather conditions. Corn inched higher for a second consecutive session, while wheat was largely unchanged. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
Agriculture Online
Corn closes up 2¢ | Friday, February 3, 2023
Corn ended a choppy day of trade up 2¢. Soybeans closed down 2¢. CBOT wheat is down 4¢. KC wheat is down 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 3¢. Livestock had a better day. Live cattle closed up 35¢. Lean hogs are up 58¢. Feeder cattle are up 5¢.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 8-14
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Feb. 8-14 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 8-14 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,496.6 3,175.2 1,505.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.2 264.0 229.8 Feb 1-7 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,365.3 3,174.3 1,186.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.8 267.7 226.4 Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
Comments / 0