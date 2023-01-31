ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI

bigislandnow.com

Big Island police again ask for help with locating West Hawai‘i boy missing since July 2022

Kamali‘i M.K. Lawelawe has been missing since last summer and police want to know if anyone might know where he is. The Hawai‘i Police Department is renewing its request for the public’s help with locating the 14-year-old Big Island boy, who was previously reported as a runaway. He was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 3 at his residence in Kealakehe, wearing white shorts, a white aloha print shirt and a small blue backpack.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui police thank the public following successful recovery of baby in custodial case

Maui police extended thanks to media partners and the community for their assistance in locating a missing infant who was the subject of a county-wide Maile Amber Alert search and custodial interference case. Police issued the Maile-Amber-Alert overnight at approximately 2:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after the infant’s father...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police suspect foul play in 3 missing persons cases since 2019

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police say they suspect foul play in three missing persons cases in the Puna area over the last four years. It’s unclear, however, if the cases are related. The missing individuals are:. Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah Quin, 37, who was reported missing in October...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek Kona man wanted in several vehicle theft investigations

Hawai‘i police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Kona man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection to several vehicle thefts and for questioning in other criminal investigations. Twenty-eight-year-old Hudson Patrick Ho‘oulu Sauer is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Update: Issues accessing 911 telephone services in Hawaiian Paradise Park resolved

Update: Big Island police reported at 2 p.m. in an email media release that Spectrum has successfully restored access to 911 telephone services in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department has received reports of Hawaiian Paradise Park residents experiencing issues accessing 911 services by telephone. At this time, the issue seems to be limited to AT&T customers.
HAWAIIAN PARADISE PARK, HI
bigislandnow.com

Tourist gone missing in 2019 on Maui may be on Hawai‘i Island

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry. Henry was reported missing on the island of Maui in late July 2019 – however, her family recently received a tip of a possible sighting of her in Pāhoa town on Jan. 13, 2023.
HAWAII STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach

HONOLULU (AP) — A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Big Island weekly lane closures: Feb. 4-10

NORTH OF PAHALA (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure on Māmaloha Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 42 and 44, on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for vegetation cutting. NORTH OF PAHALA. Single lane closure on Māmaloha Highway...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Big Island firefighters find two vehicles engulfed in flames upon responding to Fern Forest structure fire

Big Island firefighters on Monday responded to a structure fire in Fern Forest in Puna. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, upon arriving just after 1:30 p.m. at the vacant 1,056-square-foot home located near the intersection of Ala Naualani Road and Jungle King Avenue, firefighters discovered an automobile and a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and a carport partially involved in fire, with smoke spreading into the rafters of the home.
HAWAII STATE
malta

Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques

Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
HAWAII STATE
BBC

Terrifying moment a boulder crashes into Hawaii home

Home surveillance footage shows a boulder crashing into a home in Palolo Valley, Hawaii, narrowly missing a woman. No injuries were reported, but the boulder caused extensive damage to the home. The residents told local TV station KHNL that they are seeking answers to the cause of the incident. The...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

$10,500 donation goes to Big Island’s only diaper bank

The Hawai‘i Diaper Bank recently received a $10,500 donation from Hawaiian Electric to support its efforts to eliminate diaper need on Hawai‘i Island. The nonprofit organization collects diapers, baby wipes and other basic essentials through community drives and events as well as corporate donations and low-cost bulk purchasing. It also accepts new hygiene products, pacifiers and other teething items as well as new or gently used blankets, books, clothing, diaper bags, and toys for children up to age 5. The items are distributed through a network of 20 community-based organizations that assist low-income families with young children.
HAWAII STATE

