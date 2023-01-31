Kamali‘i M.K. Lawelawe has been missing since last summer and police want to know if anyone might know where he is. The Hawai‘i Police Department is renewing its request for the public’s help with locating the 14-year-old Big Island boy, who was previously reported as a runaway. He was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 3 at his residence in Kealakehe, wearing white shorts, a white aloha print shirt and a small blue backpack.

