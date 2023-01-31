Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police again ask for help with locating West Hawai‘i boy missing since July 2022
Kamali‘i M.K. Lawelawe has been missing since last summer and police want to know if anyone might know where he is. The Hawai‘i Police Department is renewing its request for the public’s help with locating the 14-year-old Big Island boy, who was previously reported as a runaway. He was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 3 at his residence in Kealakehe, wearing white shorts, a white aloha print shirt and a small blue backpack.
mauinow.com
Maui police thank the public following successful recovery of baby in custodial case
Maui police extended thanks to media partners and the community for their assistance in locating a missing infant who was the subject of a county-wide Maile Amber Alert search and custodial interference case. Police issued the Maile-Amber-Alert overnight at approximately 2:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after the infant’s father...
mauinow.com
UPDATED/LOCATED: Maile Amber Alert canceled for missing/endangered 3-month-old child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada
Maui police have canceled a Maile Amber Alert that was issued overnight following a custodial interference case involving a missing 3-month-old boy. Police say Nadira Rosado and her son, Hoku Nui Pueo Wada, have been located, and are in good health. On Thursday police said Rosado fled with her son...
KITV.com
Police searching for Maui woman accused of fleeing with infant after losing custody
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Police are searching for a woman who allegedly fled from her home in Wailuku after losing custody of her infant son. Authorities on the Valley Isle issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for 37-year-old Nadira L. Rosado on Tuesday after they say she fled with her 3-month-old son.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police suspect foul play in 3 missing persons cases since 2019
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police say they suspect foul play in three missing persons cases in the Puna area over the last four years. It’s unclear, however, if the cases are related. The missing individuals are:. Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah Quin, 37, who was reported missing in October...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek Kona man wanted in several vehicle theft investigations
Hawai‘i police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Kona man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection to several vehicle thefts and for questioning in other criminal investigations. Twenty-eight-year-old Hudson Patrick Ho‘oulu Sauer is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair...
mauinow.com
Stabbing in Wailea reportedly started as an argument over parking and escalated
A 29-year-old Kīhei man is recovering from a stab wound after an argument over parking escalated into a physical altercation in Wailea Tuesday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2023 in the shopping complex parking lot at 3750 Wailea Ala Nui Drive.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Issues accessing 911 telephone services in Hawaiian Paradise Park resolved
Update: Big Island police reported at 2 p.m. in an email media release that Spectrum has successfully restored access to 911 telephone services in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department has received reports of Hawaiian Paradise Park residents experiencing issues accessing 911 services by telephone. At this time, the issue seems to be limited to AT&T customers.
bigislandnow.com
Tourist gone missing in 2019 on Maui may be on Hawai‘i Island
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry. Henry was reported missing on the island of Maui in late July 2019 – however, her family recently received a tip of a possible sighting of her in Pāhoa town on Jan. 13, 2023.
KITV.com
Man arrested on drug charges in connection with death of Marine found at MCBH
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in federal custody in connection to the death of a Marine found at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe in mid-January. Rayshaun “Nova” Ducos was arrested on Monday in connection to the Marine’s death.
Antelope Valley Press
Whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach
HONOLULU (AP) — A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island weekly lane closures: Feb. 4-10
NORTH OF PAHALA (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure on Māmaloha Highway (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 42 and 44, on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for vegetation cutting. NORTH OF PAHALA. Single lane closure on Māmaloha Highway...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island firefighters find two vehicles engulfed in flames upon responding to Fern Forest structure fire
Big Island firefighters on Monday responded to a structure fire in Fern Forest in Puna. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, upon arriving just after 1:30 p.m. at the vacant 1,056-square-foot home located near the intersection of Ala Naualani Road and Jungle King Avenue, firefighters discovered an automobile and a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and a carport partially involved in fire, with smoke spreading into the rafters of the home.
Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques
Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Mo’ili’ili residents upset over city’s approval to fast-track 43-story high rise for affordable housing. Hundreds of affordable condos are on the way as the city fast-tracks a new condo tower on the east end of Kapiolani Boulevard near Market City Shopping Center. 3 female employees file suit...
BBC
Terrifying moment a boulder crashes into Hawaii home
Home surveillance footage shows a boulder crashing into a home in Palolo Valley, Hawaii, narrowly missing a woman. No injuries were reported, but the boulder caused extensive damage to the home. The residents told local TV station KHNL that they are seeking answers to the cause of the incident. The...
KITV.com
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
Changes could be coming to the annual car safety check
One proposes to flat-out end safety checks, while another bill suggests changes by not requiring safety checks for the first five years of new cars.
bigislandnow.com
$10,500 donation goes to Big Island’s only diaper bank
The Hawai‘i Diaper Bank recently received a $10,500 donation from Hawaiian Electric to support its efforts to eliminate diaper need on Hawai‘i Island. The nonprofit organization collects diapers, baby wipes and other basic essentials through community drives and events as well as corporate donations and low-cost bulk purchasing. It also accepts new hygiene products, pacifiers and other teething items as well as new or gently used blankets, books, clothing, diaper bags, and toys for children up to age 5. The items are distributed through a network of 20 community-based organizations that assist low-income families with young children.
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
