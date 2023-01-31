Read full article on original website
Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order issued against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect. ...
vfpress.news
State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
Another restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order against Illinois’ “assault weapons” ban, adding another 1,690 plaintiffs to the 866 already shielded from the ban. The Center Square reported that a White County judge’s restraining order prevents the state from enforcing the ban on 170 semi-automatic weapons to those who […]
WQAD
Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week. It’s the latest...
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
DeVore: Gun-ban lawsuits revving up with subpoenas for Pritzker, Welch, Harmon, others
(The Center Square) – With the state of Illinois again restrained from enforcing a gun ban against plaintiffs in a second state-level challenge, the attorney who brought the case says he’s seeking subpoenas for those who passed the measure. Illinois' ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines was enacted Jan. 10. Sheriffs across the state have said the law violates individuals' Second Amendment rights and they won't enforce it. A bevy of lawsuits have since been filed in federal and state court. ...
foxillinois.com
Illinois could ease restrictions on name changes for convicted felons
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It could soon be easier for convicted felons to change their names. House Bill 2542, which passed both the Illinois House and Senate, would eliminate the current 10-year waiting period for people with felony convictions after they serve their full sentence. If signed into law,...
Temporary Restraining Order for Illinois assault weapon ban upheld in Appellate Court
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The temporary restraining order for the assault weapons ban has survived another legal challenge. In a decision released Tuesday, the Fifth Illinois Appellate Court ruled 2-1 to uphold the temporary restraining order, which only affects the named plaintiffs in the case. The lawsuit alleges the Illinois General Assembly broke the Illinois […]
DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban
(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bill introduced to repeal assault weapons ban
Southern Illinois Representative Dave Severin has filed a bill to repeal the firearms ban. The legislation claims the law is unconstitutional. Severin says he committed to filing the legislation during a forum of Southern Illinois legislators held recently in Marion. He’s also received hundreds of text message and thousands of emails and petition signatures on how people feel about the law.
Madison County Record
Attorney General Kwame Raoul Charges Former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney With Bribery and Misconduct
Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced he charged a former assistant Coles County state’s attorney with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35. Formerly from Charleston, Illinois, Brady Allen, 33, now resides in...
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
Iowa bill would allow minors to serve alcohol in restaurants
MOLINE, Ill. — This summer, teenagers working in Iowa restaurants could be able to serve alcoholic drinks to customers. There's a bill under consideration in the Iowa legislature that would remove the current age restrictions. Republican Iowa State Representative John Wills says the bill was proposed because of the...
WSPY NEWS
Republicans air grievances with new Illinois House Rules
Area Republican lawmakers are weighing in on what they feel are unfair rules being put into place in the Illinois House. State Rep. Jed Davis, of Newark, says the new rules are a disappointment. Your browser does not support the audio element. Davis represents the 75th District. The Illinois House...
Know about Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program? Tenants and landlords can check their eligibility for $25,000
Living in the United States with a family is not as easy as many of you think. This is especially true when you have come from an underdeveloped country and don’t have a job and money to feed your family.
freedom929.com
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (2/1/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois is expected to ask for an expedited review by the State Supreme Court after a temporary restraining order was upheld yesterday against Illinois’ gun ban on behalf of 866 plaintiffs who sued the state in Effingham County. While the order was issued January 20th against the ban and the state appealed, the Fifth District Appellate Court yesterday dismissed three procedural counts that Attorney Thomas DeVore brought against the law, however upheld the count alleging a violation of equal projections under the law because it exempts certain employees of law enforcement and security sectors from the new ban. Meanwhile, a TRO ruling is pending in White County on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs. A separate challenge in Macon County has a hearing this Friday in Decatur.
Agriculture Online
Union workers go on strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility
CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co's large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday. Between 30 and 40...
Illinois’ Real ID: Here’s What You’ll Need For Your Application
If you recall, the original, pre-pandemic deadline for the move to REAL ID was October 21, 2020. Then, COVID-19 came along and threw a monkey-wrench into things. So, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed things back one year to October 21, 2021 to give people time to get things together while dealing with the pandemic.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
