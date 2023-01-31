ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Center Square

Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order issued against Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
vfpress.news

State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban

Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Another restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order against Illinois’ “assault weapons” ban, adding another 1,690 plaintiffs to the 866 already shielded from the ban. The Center Square reported that a White County judge’s restraining order prevents the state from enforcing the ban on 170 semi-automatic weapons to those who […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

DeVore: Gun-ban lawsuits revving up with subpoenas for Pritzker, Welch, Harmon, others

(The Center Square) – With the state of Illinois again restrained from enforcing a gun ban against plaintiffs in a second state-level challenge, the attorney who brought the case says he’s seeking subpoenas for those who passed the measure. Illinois' ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines was enacted Jan. 10. Sheriffs across the state have said the law violates individuals' Second Amendment rights and they won't enforce it. A bevy of lawsuits have since been filed in federal and state court. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois could ease restrictions on name changes for convicted felons

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It could soon be easier for convicted felons to change their names. House Bill 2542, which passed both the Illinois House and Senate, would eliminate the current 10-year waiting period for people with felony convictions after they serve their full sentence. If signed into law,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Temporary Restraining Order for Illinois assault weapon ban upheld in Appellate Court

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The temporary restraining order for the assault weapons ban has survived another legal challenge. In a decision released Tuesday, the Fifth Illinois Appellate Court ruled 2-1 to uphold the temporary restraining order, which only affects the named plaintiffs in the case. The lawsuit alleges the Illinois General Assembly broke the Illinois […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
1027superhits.com

Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison

PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
PEORIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Bill introduced to repeal assault weapons ban

Southern Illinois Representative Dave Severin has filed a bill to repeal the firearms ban. The legislation claims the law is unconstitutional. Severin says he committed to filing the legislation during a forum of Southern Illinois legislators held recently in Marion. He’s also received hundreds of text message and thousands of emails and petition signatures on how people feel about the law.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Iowa bill would allow minors to serve alcohol in restaurants

MOLINE, Ill. — This summer, teenagers working in Iowa restaurants could be able to serve alcoholic drinks to customers. There's a bill under consideration in the Iowa legislature that would remove the current age restrictions. Republican Iowa State Representative John Wills says the bill was proposed because of the...
IOWA STATE
WSPY NEWS

Republicans air grievances with new Illinois House Rules

Area Republican lawmakers are weighing in on what they feel are unfair rules being put into place in the Illinois House. State Rep. Jed Davis, of Newark, says the new rules are a disappointment. Your browser does not support the audio element. Davis represents the 75th District. The Illinois House...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (2/1/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois is expected to ask for an expedited review by the State Supreme Court after a temporary restraining order was upheld yesterday against Illinois’ gun ban on behalf of 866 plaintiffs who sued the state in Effingham County. While the order was issued January 20th against the ban and the state appealed, the Fifth District Appellate Court yesterday dismissed three procedural counts that Attorney Thomas DeVore brought against the law, however upheld the count alleging a violation of equal projections under the law because it exempts certain employees of law enforcement and security sectors from the new ban. Meanwhile, a TRO ruling is pending in White County on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs. A separate challenge in Macon County has a hearing this Friday in Decatur.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Union workers go on strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility

CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co's large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday. Between 30 and 40...
DECATUR, IL
Q985

Illinois’ Real ID: Here’s What You’ll Need For Your Application

If you recall, the original, pre-pandemic deadline for the move to REAL ID was October 21, 2020. Then, COVID-19 came along and threw a monkey-wrench into things. So, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed things back one year to October 21, 2021 to give people time to get things together while dealing with the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
taylorvilledailynews.com

Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges

Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
TAYLORVILLE, IL

