Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wsop.com

HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW

The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida

Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
SUNRISE, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

Man chases sailboat from Maryland to Palm Beach County

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 1,000 mile chase came to an end in Palm Beach County. The chase involved a man in a car and an individual on a sailboat who may have taken some items that didn't belong to them. The cat-and-mouse game took them from a marina in Maryland to Peanut Island.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Fake North Miami Beach attorney arrested, authorities say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was either an attorney for 15 years or merely studying to be one — depending on who you asked. But investigators say he never had a law license. Meeting held for residents displaced after Miami Gardens fire.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans

MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

PBSO to start using body cameras at the end of February

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — By the end of February, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) will be using body cameras capable of live-streaming. This upgrade was years in the making. The new body cameras will make PBSO the only department in our area with live-streaming capabilities.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after SUV slams into Plantation building, causing damage

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came to a smashing stop in Plantation. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene of a crash near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 38th Way, Thursday afternoon. The blue SUV involved struck the concrete wall in the rear part of a business, causing some damage. The driver...
PLANTATION, FL

