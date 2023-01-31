Read full article on original website
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The 5 highest ranked burger joints in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous RestaurantMadocMiami, FL
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
Fantasy 5 winning lottery ticket sold in St. Augustine
One of the winning tickets was sold at a Publix in St. Augustine.
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
wsop.com
HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
cw34.com
Man chases sailboat from Maryland to Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 1,000 mile chase came to an end in Palm Beach County. The chase involved a man in a car and an individual on a sailboat who may have taken some items that didn't belong to them. The cat-and-mouse game took them from a marina in Maryland to Peanut Island.
cw34.com
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
wflx.com
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
Click10.com
Fake North Miami Beach attorney arrested, authorities say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was either an attorney for 15 years or merely studying to be one — depending on who you asked. But investigators say he never had a law license. Meeting held for residents displaced after Miami Gardens fire.
Click10.com
Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
Click10.com
Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans
MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four.
cw34.com
PBSO to start using body cameras at the end of February
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — By the end of February, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) will be using body cameras capable of live-streaming. This upgrade was years in the making. The new body cameras will make PBSO the only department in our area with live-streaming capabilities.
cw34.com
'Our policies are robust:' Delray Beach PD attends policing forum after Memphis tragedy
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department’s top cops attended a community forum after Memphis police officers were charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Dozens of residents met inside Mt. Olive Baptist Church Thursday night, pressing for answers on the practices in place...
Click10.com
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
Click10.com
Man charges robbery victim for ride to Miami’s Pace Picnic Island, police say
MIAMI – A 29-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday to face charges for crimes that he allegedly committed while on Pace Picnic Island in Biscayne Bay. A man told police officers that Wanderlinder Reyes had offered him a ride to the island for $10, but Reyes...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies save woman who drove car into canal in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s deputies dove into danger after a woman drove her car into a canal. The incident happened on Christmas Eve when temperatures in South Florida dropped to the 40s. But that didn’t stop deputies from rushing to the rescue. A witness described...
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after SUV slams into Plantation building, causing damage
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came to a smashing stop in Plantation. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene of a crash near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 38th Way, Thursday afternoon. The blue SUV involved struck the concrete wall in the rear part of a business, causing some damage. The driver...
