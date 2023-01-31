Read full article on original website
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
More than $200,000 in drugs — including nearly 12,000 doses of counterfeit fentanyl — seized in Mississippi drug raid. Two arrested by narcotics agents.
More than $200,000 in drugs — including more than 11,000 doses of fentanyl — were found by Mississippi narcotics agents at a Hinds County residence leading to two arrests. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and the United States Marshals Service partnered together and conducted a search warrant at a residence in Jackson that led to the seizure of 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage units of hydrocodone, 34 dosage units of amphetamine, 23 grams of crack cocaine, 11,746 dosage units of counterfeit M30’s (fentanyl), 200 dosage units MDMA, 91 dosage units of dilaudid, 110 dosage units of suboxone and 3 firearms, and audio/video surveillance equipment.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio
Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
Drug users mixing Fentanyl with an animal tranquilizer has devastating effect
The opioid crisis in this country and Pennsylvania would generally follow this timeline – the use of prescription drugs – mostly those that alleviated pain – skyrocketed. Many became addicted to opioids by raiding a medicine cabinet or buying prescription drugs on the street. They then turned to heroin, which was cheap on the streets and not just available in inner cities. Those who sold or distributed heroin, were always looking for ways to make more money so they begin lacing heroin with synthetic drugs like Fentanyl, which could be made inexpensively. Fentanyl was also much more powerful than heroin and was deadly.
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
Banner Poison Center issues warning about 'gas station heroin'
Medical toxicologists at the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center are warning people about a new commercial drug that is triggering opioid-like withdrawals in consumers. Tianeptine, classified as an antidepressant, is being sold in gas stations around the country. Many refer to it as “gas station heroin” and can be purchased online under various names including Nootropic, ZaZa Red, TD Red or Tianaa.
New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses
A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
Fentanyl Crisis: Use, dealing, overdoses spiking in Oregon heighten concerns
Oregon is facing an overdose crisis. According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA), unintentional and undetermined drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021. Illicitly manufactured Fentanyl (IMF) is at the heart of this crisis and has now surpassed methamphetamine as the most frequent drug involved in overdose deaths. An issue briefing from the OHA to the Oregon Governor’s Office revealed staggering statistics about the crisis. ...
Snapchat lawsuit alleges 8 fentanyl deaths across 6 states resulted from pills purchased through app
A new lawsuit from the Social Media Victims Law Center accuses Snapchat of facilitating the sale of fentanyl-laced drugs that led to eight deaths across six states.
Pharmacy Giant Walgreens Held Responsible for Contributing to Opioid Epidemic: Agrees to $83 Million Settlement
Walgreens has agreed to pay West Virginia $83 million to settle allegations that the pharmacy chain contributed to the opioid crisis in the state. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) This settlement comes as part of a string of settlements between West Virginia and other pharmacies, including Walmart, CVS, and Rite Aid, in recent months. The state claims that Walgreens contributed to an "oversupply" of prescription opioids and failed to stop the powerful, addictive painkillers from being diverted for illegal uses. This article will examine the details of the settlement and the allegations against Walgreens.
COVID-19 is a leading cause of death in children and young people in the United States
COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death for more than 940,000 people in the US, including over 1,300 deaths among children and young people aged 0–19 years. Until now, it had been unclear how the burden of deaths from COVID-19 compared with other leading causes of deaths in this age group.
Fentanyl seized by Louisiana DEA office in 2022 enough to wipe out population of four states, officials say
As we enter full swing into the new year, the DEA's New Orleans field division has released new data that suggests the amount of fentanyl seized could be enough to wipe out the four different U.S. states the office covers.
DEA: More than 19 million deadly doses of fentanyl seized in Ohio, Michigan in last year
The Drug Enforcement Administration announced Wednesday that the organization had taken seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022. In Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky, DEA personnel seized more than 280,000 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl...
Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, is a new threat in the opioid epidemic: What we know
The animal tranquilizer xylazine is showing up in the illicit drug supply in the United States, particularly in synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Flu, RSV on Decline, but COVID Deaths Persist
Jan. 30, 2023 – Respiratory illness levels in the U.S. have declined so much in recent weeks that they are approaching numbers usually seen during non-flu season. Just 3% of flu tests are coming back positive, according to the CDC’s weekly Fluview report. Case counts for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) emergency department visits are now below summertime levels. Both illnesses raged in record-shattering fashion just a couple of months ago.
Deaths in pregnant or recently pregnant women have risen, especially for unrelated causes such as drug poisoning and homicide
The mortality rate of pregnant and recently pregnant women in the United States rose almost 30% between 2019 and 2020, according to a new study.
Covid-19 is a leading cause of death for children in the US, despite relatively low mortality rate
Covid-19 has become the eighth most common cause of death among children in the United States, according to a study published Monday.
Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging
Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than any other age group, according to a new report
Mpox outbreak is no longer a public health emergency in the US as cases dwindle after 26 deaths nationwide
THE United States public health emergency for mpox, previously known as monkeypox, has officially ended as cases nationwide quietly dip. The decision by health officials came on Tuesday, nearly nine months after mpox cases spiraled out of control across the nation, with 26 deaths recorded. A breath of fresh air...
Counterfeit pills sold in Mexican pharmacies found to contain fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine
A UCLA-led study provides the first scientific evidence that brick and mortar pharmacies in northern Mexican tourist towns are selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. These pills are sold mainly to US tourists, and are often passed off as controlled substances such as Oxycodone, Percocet, and Adderall. The...
