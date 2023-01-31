Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Related
NBA
2023 NBA All-Star reserves revealed
The 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday and joined the player pool for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Paul George (LA Clippers) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
NBA
MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY
The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
NBA
Paul George Selected as Western Conference All-Star
The NBA announced today that LA Clippers guard/forward Paul George has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. PST on TNT. . George will make...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Cavaliers
Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After splitting two hard-fought games on Thursday and Friday, the Pacers (25-29) will look to secure a winning homestand on Sunday evening, when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will be the third meeting this season...
NBA
Ben Golliver on Pelicans season, All-Star snubs, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer break down the strange start and end of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Washington Post’s Ben Golliver also joins the podcast (7:15) to discuss how he is tracking LeBron James’ record breaking season, how he thinks the Pelicans are doing midway through the NBA season, the recent public refereeing issues, and who he thinks might have been snubbed from an NBA All-Star game nod.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
NBA
Three who coached LeBron James reflect on scoring milestone, career
By the time LeBron James played in four consecutive NBA Finals during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had already cemented himself as a global icon with multiple NBA championships, MVP awards and annual All-Star appearances. But his coach at the time, Tyronn Lue, saw more. He envisioned James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
NBA
No changes to Pelicans injury list for Saturday home game vs. Lakers
LA LAKERS (25-28, 12TH IN WEST) Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis. NEW ORLEANS (26-27, 10TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Pregame Post-Ups: C's Target Effort, Physicality as All-Star Looms
Eight games remain on the schedule for the Boston Celtics before they head into the NBA All-Star break. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla knows exactly what his team needs to do in order to carry momentum into the weeklong break. “Just continuing to do what we’ve been doing,” Mazzulla said...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to bounce back in Brooklyn on second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards (24-27) are coming off a tough Friday night loss in D.C. at the hands of the Trail Blazers. Now, in a less-than-24-hour turnaround, they head to Brooklyn to take on a talented Nets squad (31-20). Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) WHEN: 6:00...
NBA
Jason Terry And Deron Williams Set To Coach In 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
After roaming the sidelines for the Utah Jazz this season, Jason Terry will find himself in a smilier role throughout All-Star weekend. Announced Tuesday afternoon, Terry has been selected to coach in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game as part of the NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City. Joining Terry as another coach is former Jazzman Deron Williams, a three-time All-Star.
NBA
"We Matched Their Physicality" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Toronto
After a three-day break in which the Jazz were able to get some much-needed practice time and recovery for their bodies, Utah found itself locked in battle with Toronto late in the fourth quarter Wednesday night. Good thing the Jazz got the time to rest and recover because when much...
NBA
Recap: Wizards lose to Trail Blazers 124-116, ending six-game winning streak
The Wizards headed into Capital One Arena on Friday night boasting a six-game winning streak and ready to play in front of D.C. fans for the first time in nearly two weeks. After a solid first half for the Wizards, the Trail Blazers turned the tables in the second half leading to a 124-116 Wizards loss. Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal combined for 66 points in the defeat.
NBA
Keegan Murray Earns Second Consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in January, the NBA announced today. The fourth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray averaged 14.0 points (51.0 FG%, 49.5 3pt%, 93.3 FT%), 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 32.2 minutes per game in 15 games (15 starts) during the month of January. Murray also received NBA Rookie of the Month honors for December.
NBA
Domantas Sabonis Named 2023 Western Conference NBA All-Star
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the NBA named Sacramento Kings center-forward Domantas Sabonis as a 2023 Western Conference All-Star reserve. The honor marks the third All-Star nomination of Sabonis' career and his first with Sacramento. A seven-year veteran, Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points (61.5 FG%, 36.8 3pt%, 74.6 FT%), 12.3...
NBA
Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray named Kia Rookies of the Month
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray have been named the Kia Rookies of the Month for January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic. The No. 1 overall pick’s strong debut season continued during the month of January. Banchero averaged...
NBA
"Season Of Close Games" | Markkanen And Kessler's Double-Doubles Power Utah Down The Stretch Against Toronto
Surprise, surprise — Utah found itself in another close game late in the fourth. After a thrilling and exciting final 12 minutes that saw impressive shotmaking and offensive creation on both sides, the Jazz got the final say. A Walker Kessler rebound, followed by free throws from Mike Conley, clinched the 131-128 victory over Toronto on Wednesday night.
NBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named 2023 NBA All-Star
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named a 2023 NBA All-Star, it was announced today by the NBA. This marks the first such honor for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he becomes the fifth Thunder player to be named an NBA All-Star. Gilgeous-Alexander has...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.03.23
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 114 Charlotte 98. (Bulls 24-27, 14-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Dosunmu: 22 pts (9-10fg). Hornets: Rozier: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 12. Hornets: Plumlee: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 7. Hornets: Ball: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls bench outscored...
NBA
NBA Announces Schedule Change
The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7, originally set to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans. The game will remain at its originally-scheduled tip-off time of 6:30 p.m. CT.
Comments / 0