Everything El Pasoans Need to Know About Super Bowl LVII
It's almost that time! The bowl of the super. Rihanna concert as a new mom. Commercials we've already seen on YouTube. And of course Fox's broadcast of Super Bowl LVII! The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a brotherly rivalry that can only be compared to Prince Haz and Willy.
Eagles reserve lineman accused of rape, kidnapping ahead of Super Bowl
Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed...
What Does it Cost to Attend Super Bowl LVII?
Thinking about going to the Super Bowl to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansans City Chiefs?. According to the website Bookies.com, the lowest cost for two adults to attend Super Bowl LVII would be on average $18,098.66 for two tickets, airfare, two nights at a hotel, parking/ride service, two hot dogs, and two beers.
Kraft Offers To Have Brady Retire With the Patriots as Fans Hope for Return
Never say never, Patriots fans, a new offer from Robert Kraft to Tom Brady could be what we've all been hoping for. The New England Patriots owner spoke with CNN just a day after the legendary quarterback announced his "real" retirement from the NFL and said he wants to extend a one-day contract to Brady so he officially goes out a Patriot.
Broncos get Payton as Coach in Deal with Saints
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the pact tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints to hire Sean Payton as their head coach. The person says the Broncos will send a first-round pick in this year's draft and a future second-rounder to the Saints in order to get Payton in Denver. The Saints will send a third-round pick to the Broncos. Payton stepped down as the Saints' coach last year but remained under contract with the team. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the agreement.
Saints Move in a Different Direction & Part Ways with Co-Defensive Coordinator Kris Richard
Breaking News, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero the Saints let go of co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard. And five days ago Ryan Nielsen left the Saints to go to the Falcons. The Saints now will have to hire a new defensive staff. However, it is extremely interesting...
NFL Network Host Compares Tom Brady’s Retirement to Tragic Historical Events
Former New York Giants center Shaun O'Hara played 11 seasons in the NFL, earning 3 Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl. His one Super Bowl win came against the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, but it hasn't stopped O'Hara from being over the top in his praise of Brady.
Hopefully New Coach DeMeco Ryans Makes Houston Texans More Popular
Sometimes we just have to be honest, and when discussing the Houston Texans right now, nobody cares what they are doing. When it really boils down to it, when your team isn’t winning, they become irrelevant. We know that is the case because yet again the Texans had a rough season winning only three games, and in a new survey they are the least popular NFL team.
Is Tom Brady Retiring For Real? He Says Yes and it’s Final!
Tom Brady just announced what the football world has been speculating on, would he, or would he not, retire, and he said today he is finished. Wasn't it a year ago he said he was done after winning the Super Bowl for the 7th time with Tampa Bay. Yes, it was February 1st last year that he announced his retirement, only to change his mind after 40-days of deep thought. So, this year?
Batting Champ Luis Arraez Beats Marlins Salary Arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Luis Arraez, the 2022 American League batting champion, won his salary arbitration case Thursday and will get a $6.1 million salary from the Miami Marlins, who acquired the infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month. Miami argued for a $5 million salary during a hearing Wednesday...
The 10 Best Foods to Bring to a Texas NFL Championship Party
With the NFL Championship just around the corner, it is time to plan out the ultimate party. While the game is the center of most people's attention, some of us are more interested in the food (and commercials). So, it's time to start planning what you are going to make for this year's party.
AP sources: Dylan Moore, Mariners Agree to Nearly $8.9M Deal
SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a three-year contract worth $8,875,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the agreement, first reported by ESPN, had...
