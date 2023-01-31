ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

What Does it Cost to Attend Super Bowl LVII?

Thinking about going to the Super Bowl to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansans City Chiefs?. According to the website Bookies.com, the lowest cost for two adults to attend Super Bowl LVII would be on average $18,098.66 for two tickets, airfare, two nights at a hotel, parking/ride service, two hot dogs, and two beers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kraft Offers To Have Brady Retire With the Patriots as Fans Hope for Return

Never say never, Patriots fans, a new offer from Robert Kraft to Tom Brady could be what we've all been hoping for. The New England Patriots owner spoke with CNN just a day after the legendary quarterback announced his "real" retirement from the NFL and said he wants to extend a one-day contract to Brady so he officially goes out a Patriot.
Broncos get Payton as Coach in Deal with Saints

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the pact tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints to hire Sean Payton as their head coach. The person says the Broncos will send a first-round pick in this year's draft and a future second-rounder to the Saints in order to get Payton in Denver. The Saints will send a third-round pick to the Broncos. Payton stepped down as the Saints' coach last year but remained under contract with the team. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the agreement.
DENVER, CO
Hopefully New Coach DeMeco Ryans Makes Houston Texans More Popular

Sometimes we just have to be honest, and when discussing the Houston Texans right now, nobody cares what they are doing. When it really boils down to it, when your team isn’t winning, they become irrelevant. We know that is the case because yet again the Texans had a rough season winning only three games, and in a new survey they are the least popular NFL team.
HOUSTON, TX
Is Tom Brady Retiring For Real? He Says Yes and it’s Final!

Tom Brady just announced what the football world has been speculating on, would he, or would he not, retire, and he said today he is finished. Wasn't it a year ago he said he was done after winning the Super Bowl for the 7th time with Tampa Bay. Yes, it was February 1st last year that he announced his retirement, only to change his mind after 40-days of deep thought. So, this year?
MICHIGAN STATE
Batting Champ Luis Arraez Beats Marlins Salary Arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Luis Arraez, the 2022 American League batting champion, won his salary arbitration case Thursday and will get a $6.1 million salary from the Miami Marlins, who acquired the infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month. Miami argued for a $5 million salary during a hearing Wednesday...
MIAMI, FL
AP sources: Dylan Moore, Mariners Agree to Nearly $8.9M Deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a three-year contract worth $8,875,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the agreement, first reported by ESPN, had...
SEATTLE, WA
El Paso, TX
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas.

