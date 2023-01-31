Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Governor’s health care bill receives praise, criticism from both sides of abortion debate
Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate praised aspects of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ omnibus health care bill and criticized other parts Wednesday during an Iowa House subcommittee meeting. House Study Bill 91, a 44-page bill, rounds up a dozen different policy goals, including expanding support for anti-abortion “crisis...
Corydon Times-Republican
Senate panel raises K-12 state aid proposal to 3%, meeting House plan
Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate are advancing a 3% increase in per-pupil state aid for Iowa K-12 schools. (Photo courtesy of Phil Roeder/Des Moines Public Schools) Republican state senators on Wednesday raised their proposed increase for public K-12 school funding from 2% to 3% for the upcoming fiscal year, matching House Republicans’ proposal.
