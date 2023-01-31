Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Caribou’s Madelyn Deprey Win Big East Boy’s and Girl’s Player of the Week for 2nd Consecutive Week

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Aroostook County Closings and Cancellations for Friday, Feb. 3
With forecasters calling for blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday in northern Maine, schools and many other offices will close in the interest of public safety. Here are the latest closings and cancellations. This list will be updated frequently. Schools, Colleges, Universities. All Valley Unified Schools...
Final Results & Winners: Who Caught the Biggest Fish at the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby?
The results are in from the 18th annual Long Lake Ice fishing Derby. ( ). It was a great weekend of fishing with the opening ceremonies on Friday night, January 27 and the derby on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023. Prizes and $21,000 Purse. The prizes are...
wabi.tv
Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend
Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Chris Stapleton and Marty Stuart Coming to Bangor for a Huge Concert
Chris Stapleton is coming to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor for a huge summer concert on Thursday, July 6. The show features the legendary Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives + Allen Stone. -See how to win tickets and ticket sales below- Chris Stapleton Coming to Bangor in July. It’s...
WGME
Northern Maine braces for extreme wind chill
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An extremely cold end to the week will bring brutal wind chill temperatures to northern Maine. An expert at the National Weather Service in Caribou says the cold spell will last about 36 hours. "When we’re in the brunt of it, which will be Friday night and...
wabi.tv
Coldest Lows Of The Season Possible Overnight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the region continuing to bring clear skies and breezy conditions to the region. Northwest gusts have been reaching up to 30 mph and will begin to taper off overnight with gusts that will only reach about 15 mph. This breeze factored in with some of our coldest lows so far this Winter season (-12° to 10°) will result in wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero. This is only a taste of what is to come later in the week.
Once a Decade Kind of Cold on Friday & Saturday in Northern Maine
It’s an understatement to say it can be really cold in Aroostook County, Maine. But the extreme cold we’re going to get on Friday and Saturday only comes around about once every 10 years, according to the National Weather Service. (See below). Once in Decade Kind of Cold...
Having The Largest TV In Maine Makes This The Ultimate Sports Bar
Even though, these days, a lot of people have huge TVs at their homes, there was a time when you were likely to find the biggest TVs at bars and restaurants. When I was younger, before cheap LED TVs were super common, I worked at a bar that had an old school "projection" TV. Set up in one corner of the dance floor, it was used to project music videos played by the DJ (or big sports games).
First Drag Show Ever in Dover-Foxcroft Sells Out – Second Show Added
It's the first drag show in Piscataquis County and it sold out within a week. A second show has been added!. The Bangor Daily News reported that Delicious Drag Divas out of Bangor will be at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15. DDD was founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband Tony, who is also LaDonya Lovelace.
Unique Glenburn House Sold, Will Soon Be a Dog Training Business
An experienced Bangor-area dog trainer will be opening a training facility soon after the owner purchased a unique property on Outer Broadway in Glenburn. You may recognize this house from an article I wrote in May when it was for sale. At the time, I said that it could be either an amazing house or a lucrative business location. Well, new owner Hallie Tyler is looking at the commercial side of the building and plans to open The Canine Coach Academy. I suggested, in the article, that it would be a great building for a daycare, but never imagined it as a facility for dogs. So I was thrilled when Lindsae Fish of the Young-Fish Team at NextHome Experience reached out and let us know about the sale and the awesome business that would be setting up shop in this beautiful building. She said that after 187 days on the market, the Glenburn property had found a new owner.
WGME
Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
Not Too Early To Think Spring with Groundhog Day This Week
The Groundhog has snuck up on us. Groundhog day is this Thursday, February 2nd. When the long range weather forecast comes from a rodent instead of a meteorologist. Will we have 6 more weeks of winter weather. Or will it be more. No matter, it is not too early to...
Multiple Departments Respond to Fire at Colby College
The Waterville Fire-Rescue said the Colby College Physical Plant caught fire early Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to 400 Mayflower Hill at 3:29 am Wednesday. Fire officials said there was “smoke pouring from the building” when the first engine arrived. Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield, and Skowhegan Fire Departments were called to assist.
tourcounsel.com
Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine
Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
The Northern Maine Snowmobile Trails Map Shows The Best Places to Go
Aroostook County is one of the premier places in the Maine to go snowmobiling. Several national publications rank it as the best anywhere - with the abundance of snow, the amount of trails and the scenic views. Power Sports Guide ranks the County as the number one place to snowmobile....
wabi.tv
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
wabi.tv
Bangor organization buying hotel rooms for area’s unhoused population ahead of freezing temps
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold conditions will be moving into Maine by the end of the week. A local organization is working to make sure some of the area’s most vulnerable residents will be safe. Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine has been working with the unhoused population in Bangor and beyond since 2018.
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0