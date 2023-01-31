Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books
A bill that received preliminary approval by an Iowa House subcommittee on Wednesday would require school districts and charter schools to make classroom materials available to parents along with a list of their library books and a process to challenge them. House File 5 is similar to a bill that...
Corydon Times-Republican
Corn pile
WASHINGTON – In its first meeting of the new congressional session, the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry gathered Wednesday for a hearing on the trade and horticulture titles in the upcoming farm bill. The legislators prioritized enforcing the nation’s agricultural trade agreements, expanding access to international markets and supporting underserved producers. “The […]
Comments / 0