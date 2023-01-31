ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

After water and wastewater failures in Baltimore, Maryland officials want a task force to investigate new governance structure

By Christine Condon, Hannah Gaskill, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
A May 2022 inspection of Baltimore’s Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant showed continuing failures to properly treat and dispose of solid waste, preventing the plant from filtering out pollutants to a level to be expected after millions of dollars of investments at the facility in recent years. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Amid serious maintenance problems at Baltimore’s two wastewater treatment plants and persistent water billing and infrastructure issues, Maryland officials are proposing a task force that would look into a new governance structure for the area’s water and wastewater system.

The task force could recommend the creation of a regional water authority to manage the water and sewer infrastructure that serves Baltimore City and Baltimore County, much of which the city controls under the current arrangement. A 2021 study jointly commissioned by the city and the county suggested just that.

The idea has been tossed around for years, though pollution problems at the two city-run wastewater plants — Back River in Dundalk and Patapsco in Wagners Point — might have added fresh urgency to the conversation. The city’s problems with accurate drinking water billing and aging infrastructure also have contributed to the debate .

Under a General Assembly bill unveiled Tuesday by city and county Democratic legislators, the task force would make its recommendation by January 2024. It has the support of Maryland’s speaker of the House and Senate president.

During a news conference Tuesday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, said the current water and wastewater arrangement “does not reflect the incredible growth we’ve seen across our region since it was put in place nearly a half century ago.”

Since then, the county’s population growth has far outstripped the city’s. When the water system was established in the 19th century, it served a city of roughly 250,000, but the system now serves 1.8 million customers throughout the region, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

“We have been proud to diligently serve as the Baltimore region’s water supplier for all of these years,” the Democratic mayor said Tuesday. “But, we are at a pivotal moment in history, where we need to determine what the future needs of our region will look like, and how to best address those needs through the utility.”

Under the new bill, Scott would have the power to choose the most members of the task force — five out of 13. Olszewski, who has called for the county to “have a seat at the table” on water and wastewater issues, would pick three.

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore would select two members, and Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and Speaker of the House Adrienne A. Jones, also Democrats, would each select one member of their respective chambers to join.

Finally, the chair of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council would appoint one task force member representing either Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard or Harford County.

For a recommendation to succeed, it would need 10 votes out of 13, according to a draft of the legislation provided by Olszewski’s office. A representative from Baltimore City will chair the task force.

The bill was proposed by Sen. Jill P. Carter and Del. Stephanie Smith of Baltimore and Sen. Charles Sydnor and Del. Eric Ebersole of Baltimore County, all of whom are Democrats.

Though the task force is a good step, its proposed makeup is concerning, said Angela Haren, a senior attorney at the Chesapeake Legal Alliance, which is representing local nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore in its ongoing lawsuit over the city’s wastewater challenges.

Haren said all of the impacted counties in the metro area ought to have equal membership on the task force, and key agencies like the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Environmental Protection Agency and the attorney general’s office should have voting members, too.

In addition, impacted community groups should get a seat at the table, she said. The task force also should bring in wastewater professionals, and officials who run other regional water authorities, like the one in Washington, D.C.

“Creating a task force is a great first step,” Haren said. “I think we need a lot more voices at the table to be successful.”

The draft of the bill does call for the task force to consult with the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Environmental Service, and calls for the city and county to jointly procure a consultant to staff the task force.

The bill already has the support of MDE, said newly named Secretary Serena McIlwain, who added that her department is committed to making Baltimore’s beleaguered wastewater treatment plants compliant and resilient.

“We are committed to assisting Back River and Patapsco communities with funding, which is really really critical to this partnership,” she said. “We’re committed to funding for both completion of the capital projects and facility and equipment upgrades.”

Under an agreement last updated in the 1970s, Baltimore’s Department of Public Works runs the two wastewater plants, which are the largest in the state, though the Back River plant is located in Baltimore County, and both accept wastewater from surrounding counties. Baltimore County pays a share of the costs associated with the plants.

The county is responsible for the sewer infrastructure inside its boundaries, including sewage pumping stations. The county also handles customer service and billing for wastewater service for county residents.

Under the 50-year-old agreement, the city controls the bulk of the drinking water infrastructure: including three reservoirs located in the county and three water treatment plants. The city bills all the drinking water customers and sets the rates.

Last year, failures of the city’s aging drinking water infrastructure caused E. coli to contaminate faucets in West Baltimore, prompting a weeklong boil water advisory for thousands of affected customers extending into Baltimore County.

The city Department of Public Works has long been plagued by water billing system problems. In 2020, a joint report from the city’s and Baltimore County’s inspectors general found that the city and county have lost millions of dollars in water and sewer revenue as a result of tens of thousands of digital water meters that are not fully functional.

The report also found more than 8,000 open “tickets” for unresolved problems with county water accounts. So far, the city has reported some progress on reducing the backlog and the number of dysfunctional meters.

The problems with the city’s wastewater treatment plants came to light in 2021 , after nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore found water samples near the plants with concerning bacteria levels. State inspectors went into each of the plants and found concerning environmental violations. They documented myriad problems with clogged and broken equipment, as well as severe staffing shortages.

By last spring, then-Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles deemed the Back River plant on the brink of “catastrophic failure” and ordered a team of wastewater experts from the Maryland Environmental Service to step in.

The city initially protested the state’s intervention , calling it politically motivated and excessive. But, shortly after a blistering report from the Environmental Service that laid out the plant’s problems and partially blamed top city officials for its dysfunction, the city reached an agreement with the state .

That agreement has been extended twice, and the latest expires April 30 .

The state has not stepped in at the Patapsco plant, though that plant remains out of compliance with its pollution limits, and advocacy groups have called for state intervention repeatedly .

But the state has sued the city over its management of both plants, and officials say negotiations are underway for a consent decree that would regulate the facilities.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Monthly

Electric school buses coming to Howard, Anne Arundel

New Maryland legislation requiring schools to begin purchasing or using zero emission buses beginning in 2025 is causing school administrators and transportation contractors to take a hard look at their operations. The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, co-sponsored by State Senators Guy Guzzone, Katie Fry Hester, Clarence Lam, and...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
Government Technology

Maryland Bill to Help Fund Body Cameras Gets Bipartisan Support

(TNS) — Legislation to help local law enforcement agencies afford body cameras and storage for thousands of hours of footage has bipartisan support in Maryland’s legislature. Under a law passed during the 2021 General Assembly session, police agencies in Maryland are required to have on-duty officers wear cameras...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Associated Press

Maryland marijuana measure prioritizes social equity

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is working toward creating a recreational marijuana industry with greater social equity, lawmakers said Friday, with more licenses for minority-owned businesses and proceeds directed to areas adversely impacted by the war on drugs. The measure before the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats,...
MARYLAND STATE
etxview.com

Watermen form Shore-wide caucus

EASTON — With the appointment of a well-known environmental leader to the top natural resources position in Annapolis, Eastern Shore watermen decided it’s time to gear up to defend their livelihoods. About 50 commercial fishermen, along with a handful of local lawmakers, formed the nucleus of the new...
EASTON, MD
wasteadvantagemag.com

Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores

A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Evan Crosby

10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cecil County, MD

Cecil County is located in the northeastern corner of Maryland. It borders the states of Pennsylvania to the north and Delaware to the east. It was named after Cecil Calvert, 2nd Baron Baltimore, the first Proprietor of the Province of Maryland. The region has been an important trading center since...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates

A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
MARYLAND STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
americanfarmpublications.com

Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame

HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
MARYLAND STATE
Courthouse News Service

Maryland class action pins toxic leakage on maker of Gore-Tex fabric

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CN) — Six Maryland residents brought a federal class action Thursday against a material manufacturing giant that they say knowingly polluted their community with toxic chemicals. Represented by attorneys at Baird Mandalas in Baltimore and by Motley Rice in Mount Pleasant, S.C., the class alleges that the...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy